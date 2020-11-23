Mars Is a Superyacht Ready to Tickle the Next Brassy Billionaire’s Pockets

What we’re looking at folks is not just another yacht concept. It is one that is ready to be built. This extraordinary design is pushed out by Jonny Horsfield, legendary yacht designer, and with the engineering expertise of Fincantieri Yachts from Italy, this concept is one that is ready to be built.
Like any good superyacht concept, the Mars too holds a myriad of perks, activities, luxuries, and design ideas. Speaking of design, let’s have a look at the exterior first, and then we’ll dive into the luxuries of the interior.
The entire vessel comes in with a hull length of 295ft. (90M) putting it right in class with other superyacht designs. The hull and superstructure are both set in classic yachting white, with black windows to offer both visibility and privacy. Even though the yacht is ready to be built and has seen the necessary engineering phases, we don’t know what either the hull or superstructure is made out of. But it doesn’t matter as the two 2,800 kW diesel engines will push this along at a top speed of 18.5 knots. That’s huge for a near 300-foot vessel.
All done? Good. Personally, what I enjoy the most about the hull design are those balconies on the main deck that hang over the sides of the hull. Oh, and do notice those hull doors where you can park your tenders.
Another aspect I enjoy about the Mars is the main deck. Unlike other superyachts, where the main deck is also exposed at the bow of the ship, on the Mars, the next deck up will actually lead out to the bow for sun lounging or a dip in the forward-facing swimming pool.
luxurious beast doesn’t have a helipad. This can be both a blessing and a curse. A blessing because there is just so much more space to work with, but a curse in that you eliminate a certain people from your possible client pool.
As for the interior, wow! What sets the Mars’ interior apart from other vessels like it is the overall color tone and materials used. The main saloon is considered the entertainment hub of this yacht and includes numerous living spaces for relaxing and just plain ol’ doing nothing. We can see a use of wood and fibers for flooring, with granite walls and even an onyx fireplace. An indoor bar is also available in this space with a huge drop-down plasma screen. Entry into the space is offered by two huge glass doors that give a feeling of continuity with the outside.
Another point of focus on the Mars is the dining hall atrium. Here guests are to dine while being offered a view of the deck above. This opening is also used to allow natural light to shine into the area. Here we also find an elevator for easy access between decks.
Here we can find children’s cabins, seating and lounging area and even a pool. The inclusion of a skylight floods the space with natural lighting.
So, it’s got glitz, glam, and definitely focused on comfort. But you know what I still don’t get about this vessel, why the heck is it called Mars? I just don’t see the resemblance. Maybe it’s named after the Roman god. Who knows? What is important is that it’s ready to be built. Who’s got the cash for it?
