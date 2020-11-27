Only Thing Missing From This Superyacht Is a Golf Range - Wait, It Has That Too

This particular superyacht from Dastinas Steponenas, through a collaboration with famed Feadship, promises to achieve all of the above. And by looking at the designs, we couldn’t agree more.
Here's a brief summary of the exterior before we dive into the interior, as that's where the magic happens with this ship. We can see the hull features a catamaran design allowing the vessel to carry you and your filthy rich friends with unsurpassed comfort. Why do I say filthy rich? You'll see later on in the text.
Atop this 393-foot (120-m) hull, we find a superstructure that adds an extra two decks to the already existing main deck. Since we’re on the topic of the main deck, let’s have a look at what we can find here. Outside, at the bow, this deck features something few designs include these days, a driving range. No, not a track for your cars, but a little piece of astroturf for whacking a few eco-friendly golf balls into the sea. I wonder if a strong head wind could bring the ball back, possibly knocking you or some guests unconscious. Anyway, also in this area, we are offered a cigar club.
private lounge and bar, with a few more areas destined for socializing. Usually, that’s where your yacht stuff ends. Not with this one, though. Once you pass the lounging area, on your right you’ll see a casino spanning nearly half the length of this deck. And to the left, the less financially risky Mah Jong room.
Continuing our trip towards the aft, we pass another less discrete bar and indoor dining area. As for the aft of this deck, we find a cinema and theater stage with seating suitable for about 40 guests. Oh, and there’s a karaoke hall too, about as large as the casino. I swear that’s it for this deck.
One deck above, we are offered a surface about as big as the deck below, so we’re bound to find some luxuries here too. The first is an outside area with a yoga center, health bar, outside dining, and not one but two jacuzzies. And, of course, plenty of lounging pads. Inside, we are led to another dining area, and again a cinema and theater.
The final deck, and also the one with the best view, is reserved for the spa center and massage rooms, fully equipped with a sauna and a gym as well. Aft on this deck we also see another exterior bar and plenty of room for sun-soaking guests.
As for where everyone is to be sleeping, the quarters are located under the main deck. Once there, a night bar and lounge can also be discovered - you might have some trouble sleeping after all. But if things get too rowdy, just take a walk over to the underwater observation deck, hop on one of the submarines available, or go wash your clothes in the laundry center. Heck, if the waters permit, grab one of the eight jet skis and go for a spin.
By now, you've probably realized this is a concept. But like any idea, this one too is based on some truth. This is how some people on this planet really live. Or is it just the tabloids that give us this impression?
