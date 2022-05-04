Van der Valk's Custom 108-Foot Superyacht Blue Jeans Emerges From Its Shed

A beautiful 33-meter (108-ft) vessel dressed in a deep blue emerged from Van der Valk's facility in Waalwijk. Currently, the bespoke superyacht is preparing for sea trials, and soon, it will meet its new owners.
Blue Jeans was designed for relaxation and entertainment. The bow extends upwards, making room for a lounge with a bar, three seating zones, and a dining section ahead with a capstan table.
This table can also be used as a games table and expand its diameter automatically, doubling its seating capacity while maintaining its circular shape. The glass in the bulwark doesn't only add to the sleek, modern design of the yacht but also allows passengers to admire turquoise waters.
But that's far the only thing that will catch the guests' attention. The flybridge bulwarks have a retractable dive board, and the main deck comes with balconies to port and starboard. People will also enjoy the extra space that seems to connect the interior with the exterior when the aft doors are open.
They will also be able to jump straight into the water from their balconies. Those who don't want to return to their cabins located below will be able to access an additional bathroom with a shower. Speaking of the cabins, the yacht will accommodate up to eight guests in two VIPS and a twin, while the owner will enjoy his own private suite. A crew of four will sleep in two cabins.
Of course, the superyacht also includes a garage that hosts a Carbon Craft CC130 turbojet tender that will be launched via a hydraulic swim platform.
In terms of performance, Blue Jeans will be powered by two MTU engines capable of delivering 2600 hp each. That's enough to make the vessel navigate across the sea at a maximum speed of 28 knots (44 mph/ 70 kph) and cruise at 22 knots (25 mph/ 41 kph). Blue Jeans will demonstrate its capabilities during upcoming sea trials.
