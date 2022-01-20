Horizon's Latest FD90 Yacht Is Where Luxury and Technology Meet

Taiwanese shipyard Horizon Yachts has recently introduced to the world its new FD90 yacht. The vessel has a contemporary style, combining high-end amenities with cutting-edge tech. It's the first FD Series yacht to feature the JUNG automation system, which allows the owner to manage lighting, audio, window treatments, and temperature via a phone or a tablet.
The 90 ft (27-meter) yacht has a four-stateroom layout comprising an on-deck master and a convertible VIP. The vessel comes with an enclosed sky lounge aft, which can be accessed via a floating staircase. It has a wheelhouse as well that can be closed off from the sky lounge aft for more privacy.
On the boat deck, guests will find a bar, as well as an open external lounge space sheltered by a sun awning. Passengers can access the foredeck using the walkaround side decks. Here, they'll enjoy an additional lounging space.
The yacht's exterior features bronze accents that complement the interior's contemporary character. The main salon is decked in walnut, black glass, and black lacquer finishes. All of this is paired with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning views and high-end amenities.
From the walkaround decks to port and starboard, guests can access the dining area, which is highlighted by a unique bronze lighting element that is controlled using the yacht's JUNG automation system. The dining area opens up into a fully-equipped galley that can be closed off for privacy if needed.
On the main deck, there's a full-beam master stateroom. Here, the owner will benefit from plenty of room, including a generous wardrobe. A built-in leather loveseat under the window a full-length smart glass wall for privacy cannot be missed.
On the lower deck, there are three more ensuite bedrooms, comprising two suites amidships and a convertible twin/VIP in the bow. Just like the master stateroom, the cabins also feature a lot of space, including room for storage.
A spacious beach club completes the package on the new FD90. Here, guests can find relaxation and enjoy the turquoise waters.
