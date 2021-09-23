autoevolution
Lynx Adventure 29 Yacht Is Jam-Packed With Features Aimed at Utter Relaxation
Let’s face it, nearly every vehicle, boat, bike and trinket on this planet started out as nothing more than a drawing on a sheet of paper. These days, most designers rely on renderings to portray a clear design, in this case, a yacht made to offer its owner a heck of an relaxation-filled lifestyle.

23 Sep 2021
The vessel before you is known as the Lynx Adventure 29, a CGI project by Urge Studio of the Netherlands. However, even though it’s currently just a rendering, once you’ve had a look at some of the possibilities that this ship can offer, you just might ask yourself why it isn’t yet a real ship.

It’s quite possible you haven’t heard of Urge Studio yet, but the team does have quite the ample client portfolio and their design expertise covers everything from beer can design to automotive and yachting industry projects.

As for the Lynx, this is the sort of CGI design that could very well be seen at the next Monaco Yacht Show. For starters, there are no technical details behind the design, but by the looks of it, you could compare it to your average luxury flybridge yacht, ships that average about 30 meters (98.4 feet) in length, space in which, features aimed at relaxation and luxury unfurl.

One thing this design studio has done with the Lynx is create wonderful spaces on each deck aimed at offering guests everything from meals and drinks to spaces designed to sit around and do nothing. For instance, the upper most deck feature a forward-facing lounge with jacuzzi, while central on this deck, a private bar and alfresco dining are available. Aft, couches that sit clear of the overhead hardtop supply a sunbaking experience.

The deck below looks as if it features the owner’s room and is decked out with glass walls to offer an unobstructed view of the surroundings. However, if the Lynx is set up like other flybridge yachts, it’s very possible that this deck is simply used for entertaining guests, while the lower most decks would be used for housing and other interior spaces like kitchens and bathrooms, even crew quarters.

Also on this main deck, a wrap-around walkway allows guests to easily reach the front of the ship where they’ll be greeted by a large forward lounge with pillows and table. Aft this deck, another lounge is available, this time, able to be shaded by some of the superstructure above.

Finally, the lower sea-level deck is set up to house a large beach deck, considering the size of these yachts, and not only this, but looking closely at the images in the gallery, it looks as though the design is even equipped with a tender and toy garage. If not, then another interior lounge that lets you step out directly on to the beach deck is my idea of a Caribbean morning routine. Just imagine having breakfast after a dip in warm waters, all the while looking at the rising sun of a new day. Yeah, it doesn’t really get any better.

As for the remainder of the vessel, it all remains hidden from imaginative eyes, as this is an aspect of shipbuilding that’s left to a future owner’s appreciation. In the case of the Lynx, that owner is yet to be found.

Now, flybridge yachts have a knack for being some of the more affordable yacht styles around. How affordable? Well, we recently featured a ship like this, and it was only going for around $3 million, so, within achievable means.

If you’ve got this sort of cash around, give Urge Studio a call, let them know what you want, how you found out about it, and get to work. Once the project is done, reach out to autoevolution and maybe we’ll do an exclusive on your Lynx Adventure 29 yacht.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
