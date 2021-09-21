Ascendance Superyacht Reveals What It Takes to Be Next Design to Hit Seas

Folks, Ascendance is a superyacht design by none other than Andy Waugh, a designer from the U.K. with a core philosophy that can be expressed as “sophisticated simplicity.” Since 2004, Waugh has worked with several design consultancies and has completed eight projects to date, and has another two builds underway as we speak. It’s possible you’ve seen his work before as we’ve recently featured the Acionna, a massive 574-foot (175-meter) sword of the seas that made port towns look like LEGO cities.
The Ascendance on the other hand isn’t as large as the Acionna, but it still aims to offer the yachting industry something a bit different from what you’ll find on the market, mainly a 25% lighter design than conventional ships currently being developed.
Completed with the help of Nobiskrug Superyachts, the Ascendance will ultimately be completed using a steel and carbon fiber construction. Steel has always proven its applications in countless superyacht designs and when coupled with lightweight materials like carbon fiber, the results can be amazing.
Now, the exterior design of the Ascendance is one meant to offer owners and guests a feeling of a solid, intimate, and clean-cut ship. A long and low hull brings to light the superstructure above and makes the ship seem as though it’s rising out of the seas. The aft beach deck blends the rear of the ship into local waters and helps sustain this effect.
Further exterior elements include large spaces meant for as much fun in the sun as you want. One deck seems to include aft lounges and a jacuzzi at the front, while another includes bars and alfresco dining. Another deck includes more lounge beds, while another offers awnings and baldachins for shaded activities.
Combing through the designer’s website, it’s also revealed that there is a fire pit on the uppermost deck, while on the main deck, at the bow, a helipad with hangar can also be spotted. If the helipad isn’t occupied by a chopper, this deck can be easily converted and used as a dance floor or any other activities that may require a large outdoor space.
However, even though there is little mention of interior spaces, this ship still offers plenty of room to include a theater room, spa center, gym, tender and toy garage, and even a supercar garage. Honestly, it all depends on the amount of cash you have for making your dreams a reality.
So, how much should you expect to dish out for the next possible superyacht? Well, being a concept it’s rather difficult to say, but a good rule of thumb is to have at least $100 million if you’re looking to float around the world.
