New Surround View Camera System From Garmin Will Make Yachting Even More Leisurely

Garmin is one of the leading names in the vehicle guidance and navigation systems in the industry. It's helped to bring top notch equipment to sailors and pilots, and is the recipient of awards like manufacturer of the year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). And they keep at it, coming up with devices almost constantly.
The most recent is the new Surround View Camera system, aiming to make the task of maneuvering large and expensive yachts as easy as bringing a fishing boat into pier. It does this using a series of six 1080p resolution cameras mounted in a 360-degree field around the ship’s hull, that use visual cues to determine the ship’s distance from potentially hazardous objects like piers and smaller boats.
These cameras can beam a totally encircling view of the ship’s surroundings up to a Garmin compatible multifunctional display at the helm. A compatible Garmin Chartplotter or MFD, like the GPSMAP 8400/8600, the GPSMAP 7x3/9x3/12x3 series, or the Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit System, will be required for operation.
“Our innovative Surround View brings the comforts and conveniences our customers rely on in their vehicles to the helm of their yacht to help captains see as much of their environment as possible for easier maneuvering on the water," mentioned Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales at Garmin.
Designed for compatibility with a wide range of boats of different sizes and displacements, the Surround View Camera system will soon be available through Garmin’s boat manufacturing partners in time for next year’s sailing season.
Garmin’s new camera system will be tested in front of the public at the Cannes Yachting Festival, already ongoing, and again at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show in October. If the official statement is to be believed (full details in the press release section below), the new tech is sure to be something that sends the fans home happy.
