ZeRO Superyacht Concept Is a Hydrogen-Powered Luxe Vessel, Has Its Own Hidden Helipad

With more and more projects that seem to transform yachts into zero-emission vessels, we may see the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht set sail in the not too distant future. Australian studio Sorgiovanni Designs has recently unveiled its new eco-friendly superyacht concept: a 315-foot (96-meter) hydrogen-powered vessel aptly named ZeRO.
We are all aware that hydrogen is the energy of the future. Scientists, after all, have been debating it for decades. It might be the fuel that yacht owners have been waiting for, providing long-range cruises with zero emissions, no noise, and practically no vibration.
ZeRO's sleek, futuristic exterior masks a cutting-edge propulsion system. When paired with the yacht's semi planing hull shape, it allows it to sail at high speeds while having zero carbon impact on the environment.
The propulsion system gets its power from hydrogen tanks, hydrogen fuel cells, electric engines, and a battery storage system. Combined with a stable and efficient hull shape, ZeRO allows for high-speed cruising while maintaining an extended range at cruise speed.
In an interview with SuperYachtTimes, the studio's founder, Sam Sorgiovanni, explains that his "vision for ZeRO was to create a futuristic, wholistic form while maintaining a timeless elegance, with the hull embracing the superstructure to create a striking yet sleek hull form and restrained superstructure."
The yacht's structure offers plenty of space for luxe amenities that include a lounge area and a long infinity pool on the main deck. It even has its own hidden helipad where a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft can be stored.
Sorgiovanni Designs hasn't released any information on the yacht's technical specifications, but those interested in the studio's new concept will be able to find out more about it at this year's Monaco Yacht Show, which takes place between September 22-25. The studio will exhibit at the Yacht Design & Innovation Hub, where visitors will get a peek at its award-winning yachts and several superyachts projects.
