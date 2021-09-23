Carlos Ghosn Thickens Plot Thesis, Says Nissan Is Boring and Mediocre Again

When Carlos Ghosn arrived at Nissan in 1999, only 3 of the 46 models it sold in Japan generated profits. The company had a debt of more than $20 billion and a paid ticket to bankruptcy. Turning its fate around was deemed impossible, but Ghosn brought it back to profits in one year and finished his “Nissan Revival Plan” by delivering one of the most profitable automakers in the world. That was as spectacular as everything that followed his prison in 2018, including his escape from Japan. In an interview with Fox Business, he repeated that he was a plot victim and that his work is now lost, with Nissan getting back to being the “boring, mediocre car company” he helped to fix more than 20 years ago.