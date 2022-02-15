Automotive Mogul’s Luxury Yacht Is an All-American Beauty, Perfect for Dream Vacations

Some luxury yachts stay in the same family for decades, only enjoyed privately, and hardly ever visible to the outside world. Other owners prefer to get their gorgeous boats on the charter market as soon as possible, as a way to offset the huge annual costs associated with the maintenance of these pure pedigree toys, which otherwise would be only enjoyed for short periods of time each year.
Purchasing a superyacht is not only a considerable investment, but also a huge commitment – it must be properly taken care of, just like a luxury vehicle. Plus, even millionaires who own yachts that were custom-built to their exact specifications hardly get to enjoy them. It would be a shame for such beauties to stay unused for such long periods of time, and chartering can be a solution, as long the vessels are adapted to meet certain requirements.
Aquasition can proudly say that it does. Although built more than a decade ago, it underwent a refit in 2017, for a fresh look. The 142-footer (43 meters) can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins, and its interiors designed by Evan K Marshall successfully blend classic elegance with contemporary luxury.
It was built by the American luxury yacht builder Trinity for Dan Dagesse, a real automotive industry veteran. Him and his son Chris, who is now considered one of the youngest moguls in the New England area, are managing several car dealerships through the family’s main company, DCD Automotive.
The vessel’s fly bridge was reportedly reconfigured specifically for charter guests, featuring a generous jacuzzi, a full bar, sun beds, and a cozy lounge area. The sky lounge is also perfect for entertainment and movie nights, with a huge dining table, a game table, and another bar. The main salon, as well as the cabins, boast premium furniture and finishing touches, including cherry wood joinery and maple burl inserts.
Of course, no luxury charter yacht can be without a wide selection of water toys, including deep fishing gear, and the recent refit also added premium audio-visual systems. Aquasition can also reach a maximum speed of 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph).
Ready for the Bahamas, this all-American beauty can be enjoyed for $150,000 per week, available at Boats at Sea.
Aquasition can proudly say that it does. Although built more than a decade ago, it underwent a refit in 2017, for a fresh look. The 142-footer (43 meters) can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins, and its interiors designed by Evan K Marshall successfully blend classic elegance with contemporary luxury.
It was built by the American luxury yacht builder Trinity for Dan Dagesse, a real automotive industry veteran. Him and his son Chris, who is now considered one of the youngest moguls in the New England area, are managing several car dealerships through the family’s main company, DCD Automotive.
The vessel’s fly bridge was reportedly reconfigured specifically for charter guests, featuring a generous jacuzzi, a full bar, sun beds, and a cozy lounge area. The sky lounge is also perfect for entertainment and movie nights, with a huge dining table, a game table, and another bar. The main salon, as well as the cabins, boast premium furniture and finishing touches, including cherry wood joinery and maple burl inserts.
Of course, no luxury charter yacht can be without a wide selection of water toys, including deep fishing gear, and the recent refit also added premium audio-visual systems. Aquasition can also reach a maximum speed of 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph).
Ready for the Bahamas, this all-American beauty can be enjoyed for $150,000 per week, available at Boats at Sea.