Ferretti Unveils wallypower58, an Open Sports Cruiser with Italian DNA

Ferretti Yachts has announced the new addition to the Wallypower line. Called the wallypower58, the open sports cruiser combines the latest technology with Italian style to offer owners the ultimate experience at sea.
The new 17.6-meter (58-foot) vessel features clean lines that underline its sporty, modern look. The air intakes and the hull's double chines also emphasize its dynamic nature.
The yacht erases the line between the exterior and its spacious interior. With a superstructure that screams Wally DNA, wallypower58 features several guest areas that further extend to the sea.
It features folding bulwark wings that open up to increase the entertaining area by almost 40 percent. That's an additional 25 sq meters (269 sq ft) of space. A hydraulic platform provides easy access to the water, and there's also plenty of storage for the water toys.
The curved glass lets natural light fill the yacht's interior and eliminates the need for traditional openings to port or starboard. The wallypower58 has a versatile design. The cockpit can be customized to fit a variety of settings, and the flexible aft deck sun pad can be adjusted to fit up to four guests.
There's also a lower deck made for socializing on the wallypower58 that can be converted into extra sleeping space for four passengers. Other arrangements include a full-beam" double saloon" and" flexi-guest," which provides an extra guest cabin.
Standard propulsion comprises three Volvo Penta D8-IPS 700 engines that allow it to reach a maximum speed of 36 knots (41 mph/ 67 kph). Optionally, it can be equipped with more powerful Volvo Penta D8-IPS 800 engines that make it navigate across the water at 38 knots (44 mph/ 70 kph). Wally chose a triple layout for shallow draft, but the deep-V hull provides stability in different environments, especially in rough conditions.
This new addition to the Wallypower line is set to make its official debut at the 2022 Venice Boat Show, which runs from May 28th until June 5th.
The yacht erases the line between the exterior and its spacious interior. With a superstructure that screams Wally DNA, wallypower58 features several guest areas that further extend to the sea.
It features folding bulwark wings that open up to increase the entertaining area by almost 40 percent. That's an additional 25 sq meters (269 sq ft) of space. A hydraulic platform provides easy access to the water, and there's also plenty of storage for the water toys.
The curved glass lets natural light fill the yacht's interior and eliminates the need for traditional openings to port or starboard. The wallypower58 has a versatile design. The cockpit can be customized to fit a variety of settings, and the flexible aft deck sun pad can be adjusted to fit up to four guests.
There's also a lower deck made for socializing on the wallypower58 that can be converted into extra sleeping space for four passengers. Other arrangements include a full-beam" double saloon" and" flexi-guest," which provides an extra guest cabin.
Standard propulsion comprises three Volvo Penta D8-IPS 700 engines that allow it to reach a maximum speed of 36 knots (41 mph/ 67 kph). Optionally, it can be equipped with more powerful Volvo Penta D8-IPS 800 engines that make it navigate across the water at 38 knots (44 mph/ 70 kph). Wally chose a triple layout for shallow draft, but the deep-V hull provides stability in different environments, especially in rough conditions.
This new addition to the Wallypower line is set to make its official debut at the 2022 Venice Boat Show, which runs from May 28th until June 5th.