Stunning Performance Yacht Built in Maine Was a 94-Year-Old Millionaire’s Final Project

Only those who truly love cars, airplanes, boats, or all of them, can understand a millionaire’s desire to build a brand-new custom yacht at 94. He got to pour his passion into it and enjoy it for a few years, before it would go on to become a versatile weekend cruiser that can turn into a racing beast at the drop of a hat.
Like most wealthy business men, real estate developer Albert Phelps had owned several boats by the time he was 94-years-old, in 2018. It was then when he decided to get a new luxury toy from the same shipyard, the Brooklyn Boat Yard. The 91-footer (27.8 meters) was built in record time, as the contract literally stated that the boat had to be delivered to Phelps before he passed away. This is how the $7.1 million Sonny III was born.
“I need something to keep me interested and keep me thinking at night,” Phelps told Steve White, the Yard owner, according to MaineBiz. And was indeed actively involved in the building process of the yacht that was also adapted to fit his limited mobility. The real estate developer got to see his yacht completed and to enjoy it, but it would be his final project. Phelps passed away at the beginning of this year.
Meanwhile, Sonny III underwent a complex refit last year, in the hands of a new owner who is reportedly an expert in the superyacht industry. The sailing yacht kept its classic Herreshoff-style interior in neutral tones, with American cherry joinery, but was given a high-performance race mode. Phelps would have been proud to see Sonny III compete in the prestigious 2022 St Barth Bucket Regatta, where it turned heads.
But this sailing beauty also continues to be an ideal family weekend cruiser. It can sleep up to eight guests in four cabins, it boasts a well-equipped galley, and a hydraulic fold-down swim platform. Its twin cockpit configuration allows guests to also enjoy the view and even al-fresco dining in the second cockpit, fitted with a collapsible table.
Born out of pure passion, this American sailing yacht has just entered the market. Those who would like a beautiful cruiser that can transform with racing pedigree can find it at Camper & Nicholsons, with an asking price of $5.75 million.
