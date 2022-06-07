McLaren F1 Shareholder’s Award-Winning Superyacht Is a $69.5M Floating Paradise

The man who played an important part in McLaren’s expansion into road car production and whose company was associated with a famous luxury watch brand could only have an equally-sophisticated floating mansion. After he passed away, the impressive Kogo is up for grabs.
The Swiss-born businessman Mansour Ojjeh was a shareholder in the McLaren Formula 1 one since 1984. His father had established the Techniques d'Avant Garde (TAG) investment firm, mostly known for the TAG Heuer brand, which would later be sold. According to Autosport, Ojjin was the one who convinced Ron Dennis, the McLaren boss at the time, to dive into the automotive industry.
Ojjeh’s superyacht reflected the same balance of top-level performance and five-star design. Delivered in 2006 by the French shipyard Alstom Marine, the imposing 235-foot (71 meters) explorer featured an exterior design by the acclaimed Tim Heywood, with interiors by Terence Disdale. It immediately scored several wins, including the World Superyacht award in 2007.
Its sophisticated style blends Japanese influences (such as the sliding doors that lead to the main salon) with premium woods and a warm palette in natural shades. Up to 14 guests can be accommodated across seven cabins, including an opulent master’s suite with a private lounge and study, plus his and her dressing rooms that lead to separate en-suite bathrooms.
In addition to a generous spa pool, the yacht offers a state-of-the-art gym, a luxurious steam room for relaxation, and a separate dive room with a wide selection of water toys. The vessel’s vast exterior spaces ensure everything that guests would need, from al-fresco dining options to an open-air cinema room and a helipad that turns into a professional show stage at night.
The luxurious Kogo was built to go anywhere, anytime. In addition to its ice-class hull, a diesel-electric propulsion system enables it to travel at 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph). At cruising speed, it can cover more than 5,000 nautical miles (5,750 miles/9,260 km) with twin ABB Azipods lowering noise and vibration levels.
The Swiss billionaire passed away last year, leaving behind an important legacy that also includes the successful TAG-McLaren partnership. Kogo, one of the first luxury explorers, is looking for a new owner. Available through Superyachts Monaco, this unique vessel is worth a whopping $69.5 million.
Ojjeh’s superyacht reflected the same balance of top-level performance and five-star design. Delivered in 2006 by the French shipyard Alstom Marine, the imposing 235-foot (71 meters) explorer featured an exterior design by the acclaimed Tim Heywood, with interiors by Terence Disdale. It immediately scored several wins, including the World Superyacht award in 2007.
Its sophisticated style blends Japanese influences (such as the sliding doors that lead to the main salon) with premium woods and a warm palette in natural shades. Up to 14 guests can be accommodated across seven cabins, including an opulent master’s suite with a private lounge and study, plus his and her dressing rooms that lead to separate en-suite bathrooms.
In addition to a generous spa pool, the yacht offers a state-of-the-art gym, a luxurious steam room for relaxation, and a separate dive room with a wide selection of water toys. The vessel’s vast exterior spaces ensure everything that guests would need, from al-fresco dining options to an open-air cinema room and a helipad that turns into a professional show stage at night.
The luxurious Kogo was built to go anywhere, anytime. In addition to its ice-class hull, a diesel-electric propulsion system enables it to travel at 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph). At cruising speed, it can cover more than 5,000 nautical miles (5,750 miles/9,260 km) with twin ABB Azipods lowering noise and vibration levels.
The Swiss billionaire passed away last year, leaving behind an important legacy that also includes the successful TAG-McLaren partnership. Kogo, one of the first luxury explorers, is looking for a new owner. Available through Superyachts Monaco, this unique vessel is worth a whopping $69.5 million.