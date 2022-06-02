Rapper Lil Bibby Considers Buying the Lamborghini Yacht, Asks His Followers About It

Some people take decisions by analyzing the pros and cons, costs, and needs. Rapper Lil Bibby, who seems to be considering splashing on a Lamborghini yacht, asked his fans’ opinion about it instead.
Rapper Lil Bibby, whose real name is Brandon George Dickinson, seems to be considering acquiring a Lamborghini yacht. At least, that’s what his latest tweet from June 1 suggests, where he wrote: “Should I buy dis Lamborghini Yacht?” next to a thinking emoji.
His fans weren’t too concerned about his existential question. Instead, they focused on asking the artist to drop new music. Go figure.
The yacht, called Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 is also known as the Lamborghini of the Sea. The vessel is a collaboration between the prestigious carmaker and Tecnomar and was introduced in 2020.
The number 63 has several meanings when it comes to this yacht. First, it’s the number of units available for this vessel, it signifies its length, speed, and it’s also a nod to the brand’s foundation in 1963. With a length of 63 ft (20.42 m), the vessel boasts lots of sharp edges and exposed carbon fiber. It’s powered by twin V12 MAN engines, which put out 4,000 horsepower and take it to a whopping speed of 63 knots (72 mph / 117 kph).
Given the fact that it comes in a limited edition and it’s quite fast, the vessel comes with a price tag to match: $3.5 million. And rapper Lil Bibby, who has an estimated net worth of $6 million, could afford to buy it. But owning a yacht also involves quite a lot of expenses, including fuel, maintenance, and operating costs, which are estimated at around 10% of the yacht’s value per year. One of the 63 owners of the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 is UFC Champion Conor McGregor, whose yacht is the 12th of them.
So far, The Italian Sea Group has been reluctant to say exactly how many units have been sold to date, which means, if he is really considering the purchase, he might actually have a chance to buy one.
Should I buy dis Lamborghini Yacht? ????— Lil Bibby (@LilBibby_) June 1, 2022