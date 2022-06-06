Payroll Billionaire Parting With His $69M Toy, One of the Largest Yachts Built in the U.S.

Unlike other billionaires who had their stunning floating mansions built at famous European shipyards, whether in the Netherlands, Germany, or Italy, this Rochester, New York native stayed true to his American roots, choosing an iconic superyacht built in the U.S.
When speaking of superyachts built in the U.S., Delta Marine is one of the first names that come to mind. So it’s no surprise that Tom Golisano chose this brand for delivering his bespoke luxury yacht. Built in 2006, the 240-foot (73 meters) Laurel would become one of the largest custom yachts born in America, and therefore one of the most iconic.
Golisano is the founder of Paychex, a payroll giant, but he also ran for governor three times. According to Forbes, he sold the Buffalo Sabres (a professional ice hockey team) for almost $200 million, and he’s also known as a philanthropist. The New York billionaire allegedly owns Laurel, a true American beauty.
According to Delta Marine, it was built for maximum efficiency and performance. The composite superstructure is lightweight enough to create a sleeker silhouette, with a lower profile, while the striking deep-blue hull was adapted for higher fuel efficiency. It’s a modern yacht in terms of pollution-preventing and security features. Its twin Caterpillar 3516 engines allow it to travel comfortably at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph) boasting an impressive 7,000-nautical mile (8,055 miles/12,964 km) range.
A helipad, a sun deck jacuzzi, and a top-of-the line private gym highlight Laurel’s luxurious DNA. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated across six staterooms, and there’s a seventh cabin that can be turned into a spa room or an additional stateroom. Premium woodwork, golden neutrals, and luxury artwork are some of the features of the classic interior styled by Donald Starkey Design.
Anyone interested in owning an iconic American superyacht now has the chance to grab Laurel, as long as they’re willing to part with $69.5 million. Available through Imperial Yachts, this classic luxury toy is looking for a new home.
