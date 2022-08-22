Automotive Tycoon Parting With His Superyacht, a $31.5M American Work of Art

This millionaire’s floating luxury toy wasn’t used for his private pleasure only. As its name suggests, it has been a welcoming charter yacht for guests with deep pockets, and it even participated in a humanitarian mission.
With a grandiose silhouette that matches the name of “Hospitality,” this luxury yacht is part of the successful Westport 164 series of semi-custom yachts, launched in 2010. If you haven’t heard of Westport Yachts, you should, because it’s one of the oldest and most reputable builders in the U.S. Its first yacht was launched in 1964, followed by numerous successful models that were designed and built in Port Angeles, Washington.
Although it’s been around for a decade, Hospitality is just as attractive as today’s younger models, thanks to 2 refits, one in 2016 and one in 2021. Sporting a sharp silhouette that’s 164-foot-long (50 meters) Hospitality is big enough for up to 16 guests, which can be comfortably accommodated across 7 cabins.
Designed by William Garden, this American yacht boasts a generous sundeck with a large jacuzzi, multiple areas for al-fresco dining, a fully-equipped gym, and a swim platform. Following last year’s extensive refit, it’s also packed with plenty of water toys, including an inflatable slide and several jet skis.
The interior created by Donald Starkey reveals a classic-inspired style, with an abundance of varnished wood-panel walls, and a calming color palette in shades of grey and cream. But don’t let the classic style fool you. The refitted American beauty is also packed with modern tech, including Wi-Fi throughout, several TVs with gaming options, plus an iPad-controlled Creston system for premium entertainment.
Hospitality is remarkable in terms of performance as well. It’s much faster than superyachts in the same size category, able to reach 25 knots (28.7 mph/46 kph). When it doesn’t cut through the waves at such impressive speeds, it can reach any exotic paradise thanks to its extensive range.
Patrick Willis is the lucky millionaire who allegedly owns Hospitality. His name is linked to the world’s biggest national automotive repossession servicing company, American Recovery Service. Other than that, Willis is also involved in real estate development, and is known as a philanthropist. In fact, even the Hospitality yacht was part of that. It seems that back in 2019, when the hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas, the millionaire sent his superyacht with the crew onboard to provide humanitarian assistance in the area.
Hopefully, the superyacht’s new owner will be willing to do the same if a similar situation comes up. Willis is ready to say goodbye to his American work of art, after he got it in great shape thanks to the recent refit. Hospitality is up for grabs through Moran Yacht & Ship, with an asking price of $31.5 million.
