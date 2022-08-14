After Sharing His Love for Mercedes-Benz for a While, Drake Now Switches to Rolls-Royce

More on this:

1 Nicki Minaj Claims Drake Is a Billionaire as She Flies Private in a Gulfstream G550

2 Drake Latest Music Video, "Sticky," Features Virgil Abloh's Project Maybach, of Course

3 Drake Wears Mercedes-Benz-Themed T-Shirt While Yacht Hopping in St. Tropez

4 If Your Name Is Drake, Even Your Bike Flaunts the Mercedes-Benz Logo

5 Drake Matches With His Unique Rolls-Royce Phantom With Diamond Owl on the Hood