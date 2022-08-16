Penelope Cruz Goes for a Dip in the Sea While Sailing on Riva Yacht Stay Forever

It’s summertime, the best moment to enjoy the sun and a dip in the sea. Actress Penelope Cruz and her family did that in Portofino, Italy, sailing on a Riva yacht called Stay Forever.
A lot of celebrities have jetted off to Southern Europe, enjoying the waters of the Mediterranean. Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, 48, took her family and friends on a trip where they enjoyed a yacht trip in Portofino, a village on the Italian Riviera.
The 48-year-old Academy Award-winning film star enjoyed the trip while sunbathing and then went for a dip in the sea, jumping off the edge of the luxury vessel. Her husband, a fellow Academy Award winner Javier Bardem with whom she shares two children, Leo and Luna, didn't seem to join his wife for the fun trip.
The yacht she was on is a Rivarama 44 model from the famous Sarnico shipyard Riva, called Stay Forever. The exterior boasts a modern design with clean, elegant lines, with lots of space on deck, providing the utmost comfort.
Stay Forever has a length of 43 ft 11 in (13.4 m), with a beam of 12 ft 8 in (3.88 m) and a draft of 3 ft 4 in (1.03 m), which is big enough to accommodate up to 11 people on board during the day. When it comes to sleeping arrangements, there’s only a master bedroom suite with a private bathroom with a shower, located at the bow of the boat. There's also a double cabin for the crew members.
Sailing under the Italian flag, the motor yacht is put in motion by twin MAN engines of 800 horsepower, taking it to a top speed of 41 knots (47 mph / 67 kph) and a cruise speed of 36 knots (41 mph / 76 kph).
The Rivarama 44 is one of the most luxurious choices, with a deck fitted in mahogany, with lots of amenities on board. It has Wi-Fi, air conditioning, a heater, and even a Bluetooth connection. There's also a 220V socket and a USB plug, plus a fully equipped kitchen with a fridge, freezer, sink, coffee maker, cooler, ice machine, coffee maker, and dishwasher. It comes with GPS, radar, and compass so you wouldn't get lost. The rental price includes the skipper and the crew members who are there to cater to your every need. The vessel is available for charter for around €3,000 (approximately $3,047) per day and €18,600 ($18,890) per week, with fuel included in the price.
Over two weeks ago, the actress was photographed on the set of her upcoming movie, Ferrari, where she will play Laura, Enzo Ferrari's wife. The upcoming biopic will have Adam Driver play Enzo Ferrari, with Michael Mann directing the big-budget feature film. It’s going to be a while until the film hits theaters as it’s slated for release in 2023, so, in the meantime, Penelope is enjoying summer on a Riva yacht.
