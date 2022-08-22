Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Are on Lush Holiday in Italy on Board Vianne Yacht

Channing Tatum and his girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz, are enjoying summer days just like many other famous power couples: on board a luxury yacht in Europe. In their case, they’ve chartered Vianne to sail off the coast of Italy.
Channing and Zoe have been spotted near Positano, on board a luxury yacht. The couple has sparked dating rumors since 2021, but they have yet to officially confirm their relationship. The two met a few years ago, but it was on the set of Zoe’s directorial debut movie where they reportedly hit it off.
Zoe’s father, singer Lenny Kravitz, and Tatum attended The Batman premiere together, alongside Zoe’s former stepfather, Jason Momoa. Now, the couple is on a blissful holiday on board the Vianne.
Vianne, previously named Tommy, has a length of 170 ft (52 m), a beam of 29 ft (8.9 m), and a draft of 9'8 ft (3 m). This gives it enough space to sleep up to 12 guests in five cabins. The room configuration includes a master suite on the main deck, a VIP room, plus a double room, and twin cabins. All the units come with a TV, an entertainment center, and their own private facilities. The vessel also has space for up to 12 crew members to make sure all your needs are met.
Built by Benetti in 1995, it has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, with a design by Stefano Natucci for the exterior and Terence Disdale for the interior. It's powered by two Deutz AG engines, which take it to a top speed of 21 knots (24 mph / 39 kph) and a cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph), with a range of 3,500 nautical miles (4,027 mi / 6,482 km).
The luxury yacht has everything required for the perfect vacation, including a sky deck jacuzzi, a gym, and several water toys.
Vianne received many upgrades over the years, the latest in 2021, and is as luxurious as it gets. When it comes to entertainment, there is even a golf pad area with biodegradable golf balls, a waterslide (which Tatum and Kravitz used during their holiday), and a floating deck with a pool. Besides taking dips in the Mediterranean, Tatum also hopped at the helm of a Sea-Doo Spark for more water adventures.
The vessel has two tenders, a Novurania and a custom Sea Motion (19'6 ft / 6 m). It also has a helipad in case anyone would want to fly straight to the yacht.
The interior features new, luxury Ralph Lauren furniture, with hardwood floors and ceilings. There are lots of sliding doors to allow natural light, and many gadgets to keep those on board entertained.
In November last year, Vianne was listed for sale for $8.9 million and so far, it doesn’t seem like it found a new owner, although the price could even be paid in cryptocurrency. While it's still on sale, the luxury yacht is available for charter for $196,000 per week, plus expenses. And Channing and Zoe seem to have the best time on board.
Zoe’s father, singer Lenny Kravitz, and Tatum attended The Batman premiere together, alongside Zoe’s former stepfather, Jason Momoa. Now, the couple is on a blissful holiday on board the Vianne.
Vianne, previously named Tommy, has a length of 170 ft (52 m), a beam of 29 ft (8.9 m), and a draft of 9'8 ft (3 m). This gives it enough space to sleep up to 12 guests in five cabins. The room configuration includes a master suite on the main deck, a VIP room, plus a double room, and twin cabins. All the units come with a TV, an entertainment center, and their own private facilities. The vessel also has space for up to 12 crew members to make sure all your needs are met.
Built by Benetti in 1995, it has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, with a design by Stefano Natucci for the exterior and Terence Disdale for the interior. It's powered by two Deutz AG engines, which take it to a top speed of 21 knots (24 mph / 39 kph) and a cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph), with a range of 3,500 nautical miles (4,027 mi / 6,482 km).
The luxury yacht has everything required for the perfect vacation, including a sky deck jacuzzi, a gym, and several water toys.
Vianne received many upgrades over the years, the latest in 2021, and is as luxurious as it gets. When it comes to entertainment, there is even a golf pad area with biodegradable golf balls, a waterslide (which Tatum and Kravitz used during their holiday), and a floating deck with a pool. Besides taking dips in the Mediterranean, Tatum also hopped at the helm of a Sea-Doo Spark for more water adventures.
The vessel has two tenders, a Novurania and a custom Sea Motion (19'6 ft / 6 m). It also has a helipad in case anyone would want to fly straight to the yacht.
The interior features new, luxury Ralph Lauren furniture, with hardwood floors and ceilings. There are lots of sliding doors to allow natural light, and many gadgets to keep those on board entertained.
In November last year, Vianne was listed for sale for $8.9 million and so far, it doesn’t seem like it found a new owner, although the price could even be paid in cryptocurrency. While it's still on sale, the luxury yacht is available for charter for $196,000 per week, plus expenses. And Channing and Zoe seem to have the best time on board.