The Lost City Could Be Found With Something Cooler Than an Apocalypse Bronco 6x6

We are happy that instead of Conquest, War, Famine, or Death, the American aftermarket company chose equally menacing yet slightly less dark nameplates like Hellfire, Doomsday, Sinister 6, or Warlord. Well, they were not that far off, either. But most fans probably forgave the trespassing.
After all, they sometimes agreed to pony up more than $220k just because they could personalize the 6x6 off-road rigs to make sure they would shame Tesla’s Cybetruck EV star... when it eventually makes its way onto the North American market. Alas, by that time, Apocalypse 6x6 might have an even bigger roster of models to choose from.
Last year, for example, they naturally catered to the Mopar enthusiast crowd with the ultimate 6x6 high-performance pickup truck conversion. Dubbed Warlord, it was their take on the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Complete with a $250k price tag, and the notorious 702-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. Oh, and six wheels instead of four!
Dark Horse, a Ford Bronco that jumped on the 6x6 bandwagon with no regrets. Because it joined the reinvented sixth-generation hype, of course, it does not come with a price tag attached to it just yet.
Instead, the aftermarket outlet will gauge interest via the traditional auction block during a Barrett-Jackson event taking place in Palm Beach, Florida, between April 7th and 9th. Interestingly, there is always a fine line between irony and unnecessary or involuntary humor. Just take a look at the photoshoot for The Dark Horse Bronco 6x6 that is also embedded below. Notice the all-white attire or the equally white prancing horse in the background?!
Anyway, it might have been just an appetizer for more glorious things to come. Such as the brand-new, “The Lost City” special edition Apocalypse 6x6 rig based on the Jeep Gladiator. It looks like a combination of their available Hellfire, Doomsday, and Sinister 6 creations that were imagined specifically for a cool marketing apparition in a Hollywood blockbuster. Which “The Lost City,” movie fans might ask?
Sandra Bullock’s latest rom-com. One that was created by the Nee Brothers, produced by Paramount, and already showcased in advance at South by Southwest on March 12th, 2022. Sure, the general release will follow soon, March 25th in the United States.
Do not discard this as another Bullock “out of her element” outing in the same vein as the one with Ryan Reynolds (2009’s “The Proposal”). It might be, but with an even wider stellar cast. One that includes Channing Tatum, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, or Brad Pitt himself. Among others. The latter part has one notable aspect.
The villain is eccentrically played by Daniel Radcliffe. And we are optimistic for his Abigail Fairfax billionaire/international criminal role. After all, his choice of ride is already obviously outrageous – none other than Apocalypse 6x6’s special edition rig! Now, we only hope the apparition is not a fleeting one. And the pickup truck did make effective use of its off-road abilities and available oomph.
One thing we do not know for sure, though. Which powertrain is being used for this example, as the company has three cool choices. Those are an entry-level turbo diesel, the mid-range Hemi 392ci with 470 hp, and the mighty 750-horsepower Hellcat V8 engine...
After all, they sometimes agreed to pony up more than $220k just because they could personalize the 6x6 off-road rigs to make sure they would shame Tesla’s Cybetruck EV star... when it eventually makes its way onto the North American market. Alas, by that time, Apocalypse 6x6 might have an even bigger roster of models to choose from.
Last year, for example, they naturally catered to the Mopar enthusiast crowd with the ultimate 6x6 high-performance pickup truck conversion. Dubbed Warlord, it was their take on the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Complete with a $250k price tag, and the notorious 702-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. Oh, and six wheels instead of four!
Dark Horse, a Ford Bronco that jumped on the 6x6 bandwagon with no regrets. Because it joined the reinvented sixth-generation hype, of course, it does not come with a price tag attached to it just yet.
Instead, the aftermarket outlet will gauge interest via the traditional auction block during a Barrett-Jackson event taking place in Palm Beach, Florida, between April 7th and 9th. Interestingly, there is always a fine line between irony and unnecessary or involuntary humor. Just take a look at the photoshoot for The Dark Horse Bronco 6x6 that is also embedded below. Notice the all-white attire or the equally white prancing horse in the background?!
Anyway, it might have been just an appetizer for more glorious things to come. Such as the brand-new, “The Lost City” special edition Apocalypse 6x6 rig based on the Jeep Gladiator. It looks like a combination of their available Hellfire, Doomsday, and Sinister 6 creations that were imagined specifically for a cool marketing apparition in a Hollywood blockbuster. Which “The Lost City,” movie fans might ask?
Sandra Bullock’s latest rom-com. One that was created by the Nee Brothers, produced by Paramount, and already showcased in advance at South by Southwest on March 12th, 2022. Sure, the general release will follow soon, March 25th in the United States.
Do not discard this as another Bullock “out of her element” outing in the same vein as the one with Ryan Reynolds (2009’s “The Proposal”). It might be, but with an even wider stellar cast. One that includes Channing Tatum, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, or Brad Pitt himself. Among others. The latter part has one notable aspect.
The villain is eccentrically played by Daniel Radcliffe. And we are optimistic for his Abigail Fairfax billionaire/international criminal role. After all, his choice of ride is already obviously outrageous – none other than Apocalypse 6x6’s special edition rig! Now, we only hope the apparition is not a fleeting one. And the pickup truck did make effective use of its off-road abilities and available oomph.
One thing we do not know for sure, though. Which powertrain is being used for this example, as the company has three cool choices. Those are an entry-level turbo diesel, the mid-range Hemi 392ci with 470 hp, and the mighty 750-horsepower Hellcat V8 engine...