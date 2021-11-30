5 377-Foot Tuhura Superyacht Takes the Canoe and Makes It Fit for Millionaire Parties

This Superyacht With a Golf Pad Could Become the Largest Yacht Ever Bought With NFTs

Benetti is one of the most famous builders in the world of luxury yachts , for its stunning vessels, and the Vianne model is no exception. The 170-foot (52 meters) watercraft has everything that would be required for a millionaire’s perfect vacation, from a sky deck jacuzzi, to a helipad and several water toys. Although not a new launch, Vianne was constantly upgraded, throughout the years, so that now it can compete with any newcomer on the market.In addition to the welcoming jacuzzi and gym area, the superyacht also features a golf pad area with biodegradable golf balls, plus a new waterslide and a floating water deck, with a pool. Inside, its guests can indulge in the cozy atmosphere, created through the use of luxury Ralph Lauren furniture, based on precious materials. Hardwood flooring and ceilings add to the natural feel of the interior spaces, such as the main saloon, with comfortable seating, a pop-up TV, and glass sliding doors.The Benetti-built yacht underwent not just a cosmetic refit, but also a technical one, confirming its transatlantic range (3,500 nautical miles), and top speed of 21 knots (24 mph/39 kph). Up to 12 guests, accommodated in five cabins, can enjoy all the fun possibilities on board this luxury yacht, from the interesting golf pad, to the new water toys.But what’s different about Vianne, compared to any other superyacht available for sale, is that it can be purchased with cryptocurrency. Its current owner confirmed that, after the payment of a 10% deposit, the buyer can pay the rest in any major cryptocurrency. If this happens, the $ 10 million (€8.9 million) Vianne will become the biggest yacht ever purchased with NFT.

