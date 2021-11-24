377-Foot Tuhura Superyacht Takes the Canoe and Makes It Fit for Millionaire Parties

The design you see has been dubbed Tuhura. Behind the project are three creators, Oceanco, Igor Lobanov, and Achille Salvagni, teams with well-established reputations in the yachting industry. If you're not familiar with these names, Tuhura should be a perfect opportunity to get acquainted with what each one usually contributes to this industry.
To fully understand the size of this so-called canoe, note that the design is meant to be 115 meters (377 feet) long, bigger than any canoe built by human hands. The longest ever built is 45.44 meters (149 feet), for the record. But that was a standard canoe, while Tuhura is an ocean-crossing dream.
The word Tuhura means "Discover" in Maori, and this ship is designed as a sort of homage to the ways of the Maori. The exterior shaping of the vessel is provided by the hands of Igor Lobanov, a designer that brought the world some questionable yet mind-blowing projects. Best of all, Tuhura is a design that can be built with a size ranging between 80 meters (262 feet) and 120 meters (393 feet), making it fit for more than just one pocket size.
If ever built, the interior will be brought forth by working together with Achille Salvagni. When talking about a superyacht, one thing to remember is that luxury and style are all it's about. In that spirit, Salvagni brings forth a simple yet stylish interior where just about every piece of furniture, wall, floor, and accessory are works of art. Heck, the couch looks so good it would be a shame to sit on it. Better us a darn coaster if you set a drink down, that's for sure.
While there are no images of VIP rooms and an owner's loft, the interior lounges depicted feature large open spaces, granted by the bulbous hull design I mentioned earlier. There are even fireplaces integrated into walls or used as centrally-placed hearths with hoods; very modern.
With that said, Tuhura features granite and marble bathrooms balanced with semiprecious metals, LED lighting, and what appears to be a sort of Zen garden. Owners can enjoy a cup of coffee in peace after waking up from sleeping on mattresses that seem as though they're suspended in air; it's just the motion of the ocean.
Beyond this, there's no mention of anything else because, for the time being, Tuhura is just a concept. Whether it remains one or not depends on who's getting rich with this whole NFT craze that's going on.
