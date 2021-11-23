autoevolution
334-Foot Balance Superyacht Boasts an Observatory and "Eco-Conscious" Design
Sure, most of us will never set foot upon a vessel like the one depicted here, but that doesn't stop anyone from dreaming a bit. In this spirit, we're going to be taking a look at a conceptual yacht that Oceanco and Sinot, its creators, consider a vessel of tomorrow.

23 Nov 2021
It's called Balance, and while this ship doesn't exist yet, it's an available design that can be had, all of course, for millions and millions of dollars. Nonetheless, it's still a viable and capable concept with a luxurious interior and a design meant to be as efficient as any ship this size can be.

First off, let's take a look at what it means for a vessel like this to be sustainable and "eco-conscious." Since Balance is a ship with an overall length of 102 meters (334.6 feet), the rules that govern fuel consumption and power are different by default.

So far, very few modern vessels function on a 100% eco-friendly propulsion system, and even then, these ships are nowhere near this size. However, some nautical teams and builders of superyachts are exploring hydrogen and natural gas propulsion systems.

At this time, Oceanco, the eventual builder and architect behind the design, makes no statement if Balance uses any of the technologies mentioned above. Their website states that Balance gets most of its efficiency from the hull design rather than propulsion systems, up to 30% compared to other vessels these teams have produced.

This reduced fuel consumption is yielded by a narrow and elongated hull design, an arrow of the seas if you will. This elongation in the hull gives the Balance its size and helps create larger-than-average interior spaces.

While Oceanco may be the architect for Balance, the interior and exterior styling is the Sinot Yacht Design, a crew that's worked on numerous vessels in the time they've been around. If you want to get accustomed to the sort of work they can achieve, you can use Balance as the perfect example.

Part of the exterior design gives birth to large deck spaces, just perfect for multiple features. Jacuzzies, endless lounging options, and a large aft pool sitting suspended above an entrance to the interior are all part of the concept. A beach deck is seen aft, but there's no mention of what sort of toys you'll find inside. After all, this vessel has not found an owner yet.

But, being a superyacht, expect to find jetskis, diving gear, watersports equipment, possibly a personal submarine. Even though there's no helicopter pad drawn up, the bow of Balance has more than enough space to accommodate a chopper. Oh, there's a forward-facing jacuzzi here too.

Two spaces that any guest is sure to get a kick out of are the outdoor cinema and a friggin observatory. Yes, an actual observatory. You know, the ones equipped with telescopes for seeing the stars. Can you imagine how clear of a sky you'll find out at sea, with no city lights to interrupt the magic? It's not clear where that observatory may be situated, but the highest point on anything is the place for such a feature.

While an interior layout and complete styling haven't taken place yet, a few images in the gallery are presented as what Sinot can achieve for the future owner of Balance.

One showcased space is part of the beach club and features an entrance ready with a Japanese-style sand garden. A floating wooden walkway makes sure sand remains pristine, while LED lighting further enhances the illusion of floating.

Another image showcases the owner's loft and styling. With floor-to-ceiling windows and a 180-degree view of the world around, waking up should feel like being born again. Ever taken a cruise or slept on a ship? Quite refreshing if you ask me.

Balance also boasts large art deco constructions such as that staircase with a golden background, perfect for making you feel heavenly as you ascend or descend through the layers of this dream design.

Looking at the images, you can't help but also feel attracted to the soft interior spaces. The play of woods, glass, earth and stone, and semiprecious metals create a warm ambiance that will eventually invite someone to dump their crypto account on the Balance. Can't wait to write that article.

As I mentioned earlier, Balance is, for the time being, just a concept. Who knows, it may even remain that way for a very long time.
