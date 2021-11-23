5 Mexican Billionaire’s Luxury Megayacht Snatched off the Market, Despite Steep Pricing

4 German Billionaire Sells His Award-Winning Luxury Benetti Superyacht After Just Two Years

2 Say Goodbye to Motion Sickness, This 165-Foot Yacht Glides Smoothly Across the Sea

1 Google Billionaire Larry Paige’s Former Yacht Got the Biggest, Most Expensive Refit

More on this:

Heesen's Biggest, Fastest Luxury Superyacht Touches Water for the First Time

From a concept to a fully-fledged luxury superyacht, we're witnessing the birth of Heesen Yachts' longest and fastest vessel to date. Last week, in the southern Netherlands, the 262-foot (80-meter) Project Cosmos touched water for the first time, hitting a major construction milestone. 16 photos



For its impressive size, this all-aluminum



However, the engineering team successfully made this beast capable of overcoming any obstacle. kW (4,827 hp) each, while the other two will individually provide 3,540 kW (4,747 hp). That's enough to get this vessel to move through the ocean with a top speed of 29 knots (33.3 mph). Given its sheer size, these numbers are quite impressive.



But it's not only its performance that stands out. The elegant exterior features clean lines and plenty of glass surfaces that create a feeling of openness. As for the interior, Heesen made sure to make it spacious enough for 19 crew members and 12 guests.



Not only that, but it decorated it with neutral tones and splashes of blue hues to make passengers feel like they've stepped inside a luxury floating mansion. Of course, to that are added entertainment areas such as the centrally positioned onyx bar, the beach club, the jacuzzi, and the helipad.



The The launch ceremony took place at the shipyard's facility in Oss, Netherlands. The Heesen team worked hard to transform a vessel that lived only in the form of renderings into reality.For its impressive size, this all-aluminum yacht delivers a remarkable performance. That was made possible by integrating a lightweight hull and creating a low-drag design, which was perfected by Heesen's naval architects. One of the main challenges in designing this massive vessel was ensuring sufficient longitudinal strength.However, the engineering team successfully made this beast capable of overcoming any obstacle. Project Cosmos gets power from four V20 MTU 4000 M73L engines. Two of them will deliver 3,600(4,827 hp) each, while the other two will individually provide 3,540 kW (4,747 hp). That's enough to get this vessel to move through the ocean with a top speed of 29 knots (33.3 mph). Given its sheer size, these numbers are quite impressive.But it's not only its performance that stands out. The elegant exterior features clean lines and plenty of glass surfaces that create a feeling of openness. As for the interior, Heesen made sure to make it spacious enough for 19 crew members and 12 guests.Not only that, but it decorated it with neutral tones and splashes of blue hues to make passengers feel like they've stepped inside a luxury floating mansion. Of course, to that are added entertainment areas such as the centrally positioned onyx bar, the beach club, the jacuzzi, and the helipad.The superyacht is expected to be delivered to its owners in April next year. Until then, it will remain at the shipyard's facility for commissioning before undergoing sea trials in the North Sea in February.

load press release