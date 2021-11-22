Asian Millionaire’s Award-Winning Superyacht Flaunts a Unique Asymmetric Design

A lot of beautiful superyachts stay behind the scenes, and we don’t get to admire their unique design, because not all millionaires and billionaires are in the spotlight. But this doesn’t mean that these vessels aren’t just as spectacular as some of the models that show up in the media more frequently. Luckily, when they’re back on the market, we get a glimpse of their hidden treasures.
Vincent Tan isn’t perhaps very well-known internationally but recognized in the Asian business world as one of Malaysia’s richest people. A few years ago, he was on the billionaires’ list, but his fortune seems to have diminished since then. Still, a $951 million net worth, according to Forbes, is nothing to complain about. The non-executive chairman of the Berjaya conglomerate has chosen to “focus on philanthropy” as of this year, and he is also parting with his stunning megayacht that was delivered in 2004.
The Asean Lady is an impressive 289-foot (88 meters) ship that immediately draws attention due to its asymmetric silhouette. In fact, this yacht is the only one in the world to boast a design inspired by a proa. Proas are traditional outrigger canoes that have been created and used by the indigenous people of the South Pacific. They are double-hulled sailboats, but unlike catamarans, one of the hulls is longer, and the other one – shorter. The first versions, which were created centuries ago, were born from tying an additional log to a canoe for better stability.
According to the Asean Lady’s manufacturer, Yantay Raffles, this unique proa-inspired design improved the yacht’s stability and offered more space. In 2005, it was recognized as the most innovative motor yacht by Showboats International.
Other than a helipad, a wide range of water toys, and a luxurious interior design, this yacht also features a generous 160 square-meter (1,723 square feet) owner’s suite, with an office and a private balcony. Up to 18 guests can be accommodated in the other eight elegant cabins. This one-of-a-kind vessel was also meant to travel far away, with a remarkable 10,000-nautical mile range and a cruising speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph/22kph).
The unique Asean Lady is currently for sale, with an asking price of almost $35 million (€30.5 million), nearly half of its original cost, which reportedly added to $60 million. Its value might have dropped, but its design will remain the only one of this kind in the world.
