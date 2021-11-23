Google Billionaire Larry Paige’s Former Yacht Got the Biggest, Most Expensive Refit

When a billionaire’s spectacular boat gets a refit, that’s a multimillion impressive project in itself. One of the most well-known superyachts, which belonged to Google co-founder Larry Paige until last year, underwent a refit that became New Zeeland’s most expensive one this year.
Similar to Steven Spielberg’s former superyacht, Seven Seas, Larry Paige’s Senses luxury yacht was a famous vessel, known for its impressive silhouette and design. Built in 1999, by the German Fr. Schweers Shipyard, the 194-foot (59 meters) boat featured a luxurious interior styling by renowned designer Philippe Starck.
Google’s co-founder purchased Senses in 2011, which had been previously owned by local businessmen in New Zeeland, and sold it last year, for an undisclosed amount, to owners who wish to keep their privacy. Despite its considerable age, Senses is still one of the most luxurious yachts available for charter, and particularly suited for dream vacations, thanks to the outstanding range of water toys.
Senses offers its guests (who can add up to 12) not only three high-speed tenders, but also five jetskis, surfboards, paddleboards, kayaks, and diving equipment. A large helipad, a gym with a massage bed, and a swimming pool are also available anytime.
The massive adventure ship recently underwent perhaps its most expensive refit so far, in Whangarei, New Zeeland. The director of the Integrated Marine Group, which handled the refit, told Stuff that this was the biggest and most impressive refit in the country, in 2021. Senses was painted and varnished inside and out, got two new crew cabins and even a new galley.
Upgrades also included a new steam shower in the gym, a new spa swimming pool, and glass panels on the main deck, for weather protection. The project also included maintenance work for the engines and the air conditioning system. All of this added up to a multimillion-dollar process that helped prepare Senses for a new charter season, and confirmed Whangarei’s top performance in the maritime industry.
Paige’s former luxury yacht truly provides enchantment for all senses, so it’s steep charter pricing - $325,000 per week – is not surprising.
