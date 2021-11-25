Emirati Millionaire’s Custom Luxury Yacht Is a Futuristic-Looking Masterpiece

Be the Talk of the Glamping Ground With the $35K Expedition Travel Trailer

One of the latest entries on the luxury yacht market is a beautiful model that, although not as impressive in size as large superyachts, is equally sophisticated and innovative. Blending a unique exterior design with a bespoke contemporary interior, Hanaa succeeded in connecting the renowned Italian craftsmanship with the glamour of the Middle East high-life. 18 photos



The new model was based on the award-winning Ilumen



There was also special attention given to the engineering process for top-level performance. With a maximum speed of 24 knots (27 mph/44 kph), a 3,000-nautical mile range, and a shallow draft, Hanaa is the perfect “getaway” vessel for vacations in secluded areas. In addition to the jacuzzi, fully-equipped bar, and folding swim platform, the luxury yacht also welcomes its guests with a lavish interior.



The owner’s suite, with a private terrace, and the four cabins below, feature mirrored furniture and premium materials. Despite its size, Hanaa seems much more spacious due to the smart design that also allows a lot of natural light throughout.



Starting with the layout and ending with the name, every feature of this It’s not too often that a millionaire decides to sell a perfect, custom yacht after only a couple of years, but for some reason, the mysterious Emirati owner of the beautiful Hanna is willing to part with it. Delivered in 2019, just before the prestigious Dubai International Boat Show, the 28-meter (91.8 feet) yacht had a carefully-chosen name – “hanaa,” which means happiness or bliss, in Arabic.The new model was based on the award-winning Ilumen concept created by the Dominator Yachts brand, which was introduced through the first Virtual Experience in the industry at a previous edition of the Dubai Show. Hanaa was built at the company’s shipyard in Italy, and her special exterior design is owed to Alberto Mancini. According to Yachts Middle East, the yacht’s futuristic shape is a mix of sharp angles and curved accents that give it a unique look.There was also special attention given to the engineering process for top-level performance. With a maximum speed of 24 knots (27 mph/44 kph), a 3,000-nautical mile range, and a shallow draft, Hanaa is the perfect “getaway” vessel for vacations in secluded areas. In addition to the jacuzzi, fully-equipped bar, and folding swim platform, the luxury yacht also welcomes its guests with a lavish interior.The owner’s suite, with a private terrace, and the four cabins below, feature mirrored furniture and premium materials. Despite its size, Hanaa seems much more spacious due to the smart design that also allows a lot of natural light throughout.Starting with the layout and ending with the name, every feature of this luxury yacht was added according to its Emirati millionaire owner. However, the custom ship is now available for sale, with an asking price of almost $6 million (€5.25 million).

