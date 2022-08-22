This Is How Moon Colonies Will Look Like 500 Years From Now as Seen From Earth

Ever since it became obvious the Moon is a celestial body we humans can reach with relative ease, dreamers have imagined a constant human presence there. Yet, decades after the first men set foot on the satellite, the Moon still is a place we visited, then left.
Almost all science-fiction writings that deal with humanity as a space-faring civilization consider the Moon as a second home for our species (and Mars a third). The place would not be alive, as we’re used to the term from here on Earth (terraforming it would probably be impossible, even if we were capable of such a thing), but a colonized one, with humans living in enclosed habitats and only going out for specific tasks.
Decades after the Apollo program, we’re now on the threshold of another exploration effort that might just as well create cities up there. It’s called Artemis, and it’s officially scheduled to kick off at the end of this month.
Now, NASA is planning to run Artemis just as it did Apollo. First, an uncrewed test mission for the hardware. Then, a crewed mission without landing. Then, a series of landing parties, which will set foot in several of 13 landing zones near the lunar South Pole.
But, unlike Apollo, Artemis is backed by solid plans of establishing a lunar space station, and still-in-early-stages plans for a ground base. One that will probably lead to others, and ultimately to a fully-colonized lunar surface.
Once that happens, when one looks up, the scenery will be completely different. The parts of the satellite that are currently engulfed in darkness whenever there is no full Moon will light up like a Christmas tree thanks to the humans there, and their settlements.
You can get a taste of how that might look in a 3-minute long video simulation, published today by specialist Hazegrayart and attached below. And here’s to believing this will be our reality, hopefully sooner than 500 years from now.
Decades after the Apollo program, we’re now on the threshold of another exploration effort that might just as well create cities up there. It’s called Artemis, and it’s officially scheduled to kick off at the end of this month.
Now, NASA is planning to run Artemis just as it did Apollo. First, an uncrewed test mission for the hardware. Then, a crewed mission without landing. Then, a series of landing parties, which will set foot in several of 13 landing zones near the lunar South Pole.
But, unlike Apollo, Artemis is backed by solid plans of establishing a lunar space station, and still-in-early-stages plans for a ground base. One that will probably lead to others, and ultimately to a fully-colonized lunar surface.
Once that happens, when one looks up, the scenery will be completely different. The parts of the satellite that are currently engulfed in darkness whenever there is no full Moon will light up like a Christmas tree thanks to the humans there, and their settlements.
You can get a taste of how that might look in a 3-minute long video simulation, published today by specialist Hazegrayart and attached below. And here’s to believing this will be our reality, hopefully sooner than 500 years from now.