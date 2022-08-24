London Billionaire Flaunts His Bespoke $115M Superyacht With a Unique Underwater Lounge

This incredible beast stands out even among floating luxury toys. At its debut (just a few years ago, in 2019) it snatched more awards than any other yacht at the prestigious Boat International Design & Innovation Awards. A private masterpiece, it’s no wonder it makes waves wherever it shows up.
Best Interior Design, Best Exterior, Best Lifestyle Feature Design, Best General Arrangement and Deck Design – these are the awards that confirmed the exquisite beauty of Elandess, a 244-foot (74.5 meters) superyacht that was built by the famous German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen. It was custom-designed for Lloyd Dorfman, the billionaire founder of Travelex, one of the biggest retailers of foreign exchange, which he reportedly sold for $600 million.
Unlike other wealthy yacht owners, Dorfman discovered his passion relatively late. He told Boat International that he first experienced a charter yacht when he was 50, and that was enough to get him into yachting. The $115 million Elandess is already his third floating luxury toy in approximately 15 years, joining his $60 million flying toy, a Bombardier private jet.
The spectacular Elandess was recently spotted on the French Riviera, anchored in Eze-Sur-Mer. Its striking silhouette and contrasting hull stand out immediately. But you’d have to step onboard to be completely hooked. Created by the London-based designer Harrison Eidsgaard, Elandess is mostly famous for two things – the huge pool and the stunning underwater observation lounge.
Called “the Neptune Lounge,” this underwater room was only the second in the world when Elandess was launched. According to Boat International, it was inspired by the famous “Nemo Room” of the Savannah superyacht built by Feadship. Picture a room with blue floors and a blue ceiling (which is 3-meter/9.8-foot-high), with huge windows, with one third of it sitting below the waterline. The glass panels are 10 cm (3.9 inches) thick and so heavy that they had to be installed with a crane.
The famous 8-meter (26.2 feet) swimming pool, big enough to hold 24 tons of fresh water, resembles the Neptune Lounge. It flaunts a glass wall, which not only looks spectacular, but comes in handy for “watching grandchildren at play.”
If that doesn’t sound indulging enough, know that opposite the underwater lounge is not only a gym with full-height windows, but also a massage area, a library, and a hair salon. Literally meant to serve as a “second home” for the billionaire’s big family, this massive yacht has enough room for 14 people. And the staterooms can be easily rearranged, in order to accommodate adults or kids. A typical vacation for Dorfman includes his grandkids and their nannies, and Elandess was set up to be comfortable for everyone.
Although it’s a showstopper that won so many awards, Elandess is not just for show. It’s a family heaven at heart, where folks can enjoy movie nights in the cinema room while cruising in fabulous places such as the French Riviera.
Unlike other wealthy yacht owners, Dorfman discovered his passion relatively late. He told Boat International that he first experienced a charter yacht when he was 50, and that was enough to get him into yachting. The $115 million Elandess is already his third floating luxury toy in approximately 15 years, joining his $60 million flying toy, a Bombardier private jet.
The spectacular Elandess was recently spotted on the French Riviera, anchored in Eze-Sur-Mer. Its striking silhouette and contrasting hull stand out immediately. But you’d have to step onboard to be completely hooked. Created by the London-based designer Harrison Eidsgaard, Elandess is mostly famous for two things – the huge pool and the stunning underwater observation lounge.
Called “the Neptune Lounge,” this underwater room was only the second in the world when Elandess was launched. According to Boat International, it was inspired by the famous “Nemo Room” of the Savannah superyacht built by Feadship. Picture a room with blue floors and a blue ceiling (which is 3-meter/9.8-foot-high), with huge windows, with one third of it sitting below the waterline. The glass panels are 10 cm (3.9 inches) thick and so heavy that they had to be installed with a crane.
The famous 8-meter (26.2 feet) swimming pool, big enough to hold 24 tons of fresh water, resembles the Neptune Lounge. It flaunts a glass wall, which not only looks spectacular, but comes in handy for “watching grandchildren at play.”
If that doesn’t sound indulging enough, know that opposite the underwater lounge is not only a gym with full-height windows, but also a massage area, a library, and a hair salon. Literally meant to serve as a “second home” for the billionaire’s big family, this massive yacht has enough room for 14 people. And the staterooms can be easily rearranged, in order to accommodate adults or kids. A typical vacation for Dorfman includes his grandkids and their nannies, and Elandess was set up to be comfortable for everyone.
Although it’s a showstopper that won so many awards, Elandess is not just for show. It’s a family heaven at heart, where folks can enjoy movie nights in the cinema room while cruising in fabulous places such as the French Riviera.