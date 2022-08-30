The World's First 100+ Mph Electric Boat Is Here, Watch the Record-Breaking V32 in Action

Boating can be powered by clean energy without having to skimp on performance. That’s exactly what Vision Marine Technologies proved at the 2022 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. Their 32’ widebody catamaran reached 109 mph (175 kph).
It’s a brand-new day for the boating world. The 100 mph (161 kph) barrier has officially been broken. As promised last year, Vision Marine and their partner Hellkats Powerboats managed to make this year’s Lake of the Ozarks Shootout a memorable one. They broke the world's top speed record for electric boats with the V32! The company also claims it now has world’s fastest electric boat.
According to an Instagram post made by Vision Marine, at the helm of the watercraft was none other than two-time F1 H20 world champion Shaun Torrente. He pushed the 32’ (9.8 m) widebody catamaran to its limits and crossed the finish line of the three-quarter-mile course with a radar gun showing a top speed of 109 mph.
The boat is equipped by the Canadian company with two E-Motion 180E electric outboard engines. Even though they’re not mentioning the name of the watercraft in the official announcement, last year we learned that Vision Marine was planning on putting two zero-emission power units on a 32’ widebody catamaran that was going to be named Fulgura I.
Their initial plans included auctioning off the record-breaking boat and sending all the profits to charities that deal with cleaning up global waterways. It’s not yet clear if this is still going to happen.
Vision Marine’s E-Motion technology is reportedly able to improve efficiency, torque, and performance. Its biggest advantage is that it can offer users an almost silent experience without giving up on any performance. The energy source used in this successful record-setting attempt came from a 70 kWh Li-Ion battery. Back in 2021, the electric outboard engines were hooked up to a 60-kWh unit.
"To power this behemoth, a uniquely designed battery pack was developed by Vision Marine in partnership with Octillion Power Systems, which also acted as a sponsor for this race. Nextfour Solutions supplemented the vessel’s monitoring systems, and Pat Weissman of Weissman Marine engineered the outdrives," explains Vision Marine.
In normal conditions, these engines should be good for around 70 mi (112 km) of range. However, as happens with cars, there are a lot of factors that come into play. Future owners could see different numbers.
The pilot did two runs. Initially, Torrente was able to reach 104 mph (167 kph). The last one, however, was the best. That’s when he pushed the catamaran to its maximum.
The previous top speed record for an electric boat was 88 mph (141 kph). Now someone else might want to jump on the opportunity to break the new 109 mph top speed record! Competition is great and it can only lead to more progress, which is good for consumers.
Outboard motors are becoming increasingly popular because they allow for more open space on the boat, while servicing is made easier. As a plus, Vision Marines say their E-Motion 180E does not need as much maintenance as inboards.
Now watch the Vision Marine Technologies 32’ widebody catamaran breaking the world’s top speed record for electric boats in the two videos down below.
According to an Instagram post made by Vision Marine, at the helm of the watercraft was none other than two-time F1 H20 world champion Shaun Torrente. He pushed the 32’ (9.8 m) widebody catamaran to its limits and crossed the finish line of the three-quarter-mile course with a radar gun showing a top speed of 109 mph.
The boat is equipped by the Canadian company with two E-Motion 180E electric outboard engines. Even though they’re not mentioning the name of the watercraft in the official announcement, last year we learned that Vision Marine was planning on putting two zero-emission power units on a 32’ widebody catamaran that was going to be named Fulgura I.
Their initial plans included auctioning off the record-breaking boat and sending all the profits to charities that deal with cleaning up global waterways. It’s not yet clear if this is still going to happen.
Vision Marine’s E-Motion technology is reportedly able to improve efficiency, torque, and performance. Its biggest advantage is that it can offer users an almost silent experience without giving up on any performance. The energy source used in this successful record-setting attempt came from a 70 kWh Li-Ion battery. Back in 2021, the electric outboard engines were hooked up to a 60-kWh unit.
"To power this behemoth, a uniquely designed battery pack was developed by Vision Marine in partnership with Octillion Power Systems, which also acted as a sponsor for this race. Nextfour Solutions supplemented the vessel’s monitoring systems, and Pat Weissman of Weissman Marine engineered the outdrives," explains Vision Marine.
In normal conditions, these engines should be good for around 70 mi (112 km) of range. However, as happens with cars, there are a lot of factors that come into play. Future owners could see different numbers.
The pilot did two runs. Initially, Torrente was able to reach 104 mph (167 kph). The last one, however, was the best. That’s when he pushed the catamaran to its maximum.
The previous top speed record for an electric boat was 88 mph (141 kph). Now someone else might want to jump on the opportunity to break the new 109 mph top speed record! Competition is great and it can only lead to more progress, which is good for consumers.
Outboard motors are becoming increasingly popular because they allow for more open space on the boat, while servicing is made easier. As a plus, Vision Marines say their E-Motion 180E does not need as much maintenance as inboards.
Now watch the Vision Marine Technologies 32’ widebody catamaran breaking the world’s top speed record for electric boats in the two videos down below.