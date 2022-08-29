The Gibbs Quadski Was a Revolutionary Amphibious Vehicle That Deserves To Be Remembered

Creating an amphibious vehicle has been an obsession for inventors ever since the first automobiles were introduced. This idea gave birth to several concepts, but the first successful, mass-produced amphibian rolled off the assembly lines straight into the chaos of the Second World War. Manufactured in the U.S., the DUKW (or simply Duck) was a floating six-wheeler that gave the Allied forces the edge in the European theatre.
Two decades after WWII ended, the idea transitioned to civilian use with the release of the iconic Amphicar. Although not really thrilling on either land or water, it worked and it was the first amphibious vehicle that anyone could buy, which made it very popular.
In the years that followed, many companies tried to replicate the success of the Amphicar using better, more modern tech. One of these companies was Gibbs Sports Amphibians (later known as Gibbs Amphibians). Founded by New Zealand-born businessman Alan Gibbs, a man with an unrivaled passion for amphibious vehicles, the company would go on to develop the innovative Aquada. An amphibious two-seat roadster introduced in 2003, it was the fastest vehicle of its kind on both the road and the sea, but a steep price, as well as certification issues, prevented it from becoming a mass-produced hit.
Not only did the company continue to operate, but it concentrated its efforts on building another amphibious wonder that combined the off-road abilities of a quad bike (ATV) with that of a jet ski (PWC).
Launched in 2012 under the brand name Quadski, the vehicle was proof that the technologies at the heart of the Aquada could be delivered in a smaller and more practical package. Measuring 128.3 inches (325.9 cm) in length and 62.5 inches (158.7 cm) in width, it was a bit bulkier than your average quad or jet ski, yet it could seamlessly transition from land to water.
Underneath a lightweight composite hull that could accommodate one rider, the Quadski hid a sturdy aluminum frame equipped with disk brakes behind all four wheels and an ATV-style suspension. The latter included fully independent coil springs, heavy-duty hydraulic dampers, and the company’s proprietary High Speed Amphibian (HSA) system. Initially developed for the Aquada roadster, the HSA allowed riders to switch from land to water (and vice versa) at the push of a button by retracting or deploying the wheels in no more than five seconds.
Capable of 140 hp, the engine helped the Quadski reach a top speed of 45 mph (72 mph) regardless of the surface.
The powerplant was mated to a BMW six-speed manual equipped with an in-house developed automatic clutch, which allowed riders to shift gears using a switch located on the left handlebar. While the gearbox didn’t feature a full auto mode, it could automatically downshift as the vehicle slowed down.
After its official release, the Quadski was tested by many publications and the reviews were generally positive. It even made it into a 2014 episode of Top Gear where Jeremy Clarkson raced it across Lake Como in Italy against an Alfa Romeo 4C driven by co-host Richard Hammond. You can watch the full race below thanks to Top Gear’s official YouTube channel.
In 2015, Gibbs also released a bigger version dubbed Quadski XL. Mechanically identical, it featured a larger hull and a seat that could accommodate two people. Both versions were built until 2016, with production totaling approximately 1,000 units.
The first was its price tag, which reached around $40,000 for the single-seat version and close to $50,000 for the XL. For that money, you could buy both the best jet ski and the best quad available on the market, and you would still have money to spare. But expenses aside, the second, most nagging issue was the drivetrain.
While all 140 horses were available on water, the output was limited to about 80 on land. Even worse, all the power was directed to the rear wheels, which meant that the heavy amphibian struggled through mud or sand. Gibbs prototyped a 4WD version that would have solved this issue but unfortunately, it never made it into production.
Drawbacks aside, the Quadski was an innovative vehicle that pushed amphibious technologies to new heights. Ten years after its introduction, it remains the first and most successful mass-produced vehicle of its kind.
