Splurge on This $10 Million Waterfront Mansion, Get a Yacht for Free

The yacht, however, is the cherry on the proverbial cake. In the larger context, this offer comes to confirm a relatively recent trend in the premium real estate market, where those properties are deemed more appealing if they come ready to live in. After all, no one likes the hassle of moving homes, and the world’s richest least of all.
In an attempt to move pricier pieces of property, agencies are trying to tackle this seemingly unavoidable problem of buying new stuff for a new house by turning the property into the complete package. This can mean anything from offering them with furniture and even designer clothes in the walk-in wardrobes to cars in the custom garage or a yacht or two tied at the dock.
The family home at 661 Oleander Drive in Hallandale Beach, in the exclusive neighborhood of Golden Isles, falls in that last category. Dubbed a “yachter’s dream point lot,” the estate comes with double access to the water, so double the space for a vessel to explore the seven seas. Just in case the future owner is too excited to get to that part of exploring the seven seas, he or she will already find a boat there. It’s not a superyacht, but it’s a decent proposal nonetheless.
One Sotheby’s International Realty and is asking $10 million ($9,999,000 if you’re feeling particularly stingy today), sells with a Hatteras yacht and all the furniture shown in the photos in the gallery above. The listing only mentions that “this sale includes a yacht,” but The Robb Reports notes that it’s a 56 Hatteras Wide-Body motoryacht, delivered in 1981, called Ocean’s Grace.
By all accounts, the vessel is not new, but it’s been recently upgraded and refitted to suit even the most discerning tastes of the potential owner of a family yacht with good performance. The 56-foot (17-meter) flybridge yacht offers four sleeping berths and a generously-sized beach club for entertaining, recently modernized and revamped, but also solid performance thanks to the upgraded twin Detroit Diesel 8V92 engines and a lightweight fiberglass hull. Top speed is rated at 20 knots (23 mph / 37 kph) and cruising at 18 knots (20.7 mph / 33.3 kph), with very efficient cruising at 15 knots (17.2 mph / 27.8 kph).
Ocean’s Grace has been on the market on and off since its 1981 delivery, with one of the most recent listings asking under $400,000. As noted above, it’s not a superyacht, neither in features nor pricing, but it will make a reliable and comfy family boat. As a bonus, while U.S.-based Hatteras Yachts was acquired by Kusler Yachts, they still build boats, and those that bear the Hatteras signature are considered top-quality, reliable, comfortable, and more durable than similar-sized, perhaps more expensive watercraft.
If the yacht is not enough to get millionaires burning up the phone lines with the listing agency, the property itself and its potential will probably do. Since it’s positioned on a corner-side lot, it has double access to the water, which means the future owner can dock two yachts here. It also means double the oceanfront views and more privacy, both of which are things that tend to weigh heavy in the balance with customers of this status.
fancy amenities of modern living (and then some), plenty of exterior space, a pool, a patio, a garage for three cars, and an electric boat lift. Offering almost 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters) of living space, the house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, one of which is done almost entirely in mirrors – a nightmare for fellow OCD sufferers and/or anyone who has to oversee the cleaning of the place. Other highlights include an atrium with a winding staircase, a formal living room, an office, an outdoor deck for entertaining, and custom-built furniture and marble fixtures.
Here and there, in between ornate interior design elements and finishes, you get the occasional maritime-themed touch, like the decorative fish on the walls in the kitchen, a gorgeous dark naval blue rug, or a surprise indoor rock pond and shrubbery at the foot of the central staircase. Make no mistake about it, though, this place is nothing like fisherman-inspired homes, no matter how fancy: finishes include glossy marble and precious woods, plush fabrics, and an abundance of ornaments wherever the eye comes to rest.
