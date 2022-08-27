Here's Boji, a Refined Superyacht You Can Charter in Greece

When we think of superyachts we usually view them as toys only within the grasp of the ultra-rich. While that is indeed the case most of the time, we tend to forget that you don’t always have to buy something in order to enjoy it. That's why we have chartering.
Yes, that is not cheap either, but it is far from being unattainable. You could find smaller yachts with enough room for you and 11 other guests at prices below $15,000 per week. The 140 feet superyacht we are taking a look at today, would come at a premium cost, surely. But even bigger and more luxurious boats in the region of 130 feet could be found for less than 40 grand. Of course, that sounds like a lot, but if you split it between 12 people, it comes up a bit above $3,000 per person. That price is comparable to one of a holiday where you decide to treat yourself, only this time it would truly be a unique experience.
And that brings us to the first close look the Boji. It’s not by coincidence that I mentioned yachts that could accommodate 12 guests earlier. That’s the capacity this vessel has as well within its 5 cabins. Aboard you can find the owner’s suite, two double and two twin cabins.
The yacht was designed in-house by Codecasa with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. The team made sure to use the entire beam width of 30 feet (9m). And they did so wonderfully, with every room being generously proportioned and a heavy emphasis on big windows and natural light to make every space feel more open.
Of course, being a charter-focused yacht, a full complement of water toys is present on board. Be it that you want to go snorkeling or take a jet ski and feel the adrenaline rushing in, Boji is certain to provide you with all your adventurous needs. The jacuzzi is also mandatory on the sundeck as is befitting of any superyacht with a crumb of self-respect. And it’s complemented by plenty of alfresco living and dining areas aboard. This could provide anyone with the best feeling of freedom and separation from their daily troubles.
Power comes courtesy of twin Caterpillar 3512C engines that propel this luxurious floating hotel to a top speed of 16.5 knots (19 mph / 31 kph). However, the cruising speed is a mere 11 knots (13 mph / 20 kph) and it should take you as far as 4,000 nautical miles (4,603 miles / 7,408 km). Comfort on board should also prove to be top-notch thanks to CMC Marine stabilizers. With all its features and an experienced crew on board to help out, Boji could surely be a great holiday choice if you have the stomach for it.
