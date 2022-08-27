Azimut Yachts' Grande 26M Comes with Innovative Extendable Deck, Is Ready for Cannes

The Cannes Yachting Festival is just around the corner, set to take place between September 6 - 12 in the beautiful French city, and shipyards across the world are hard at work putting the final touches on their latest yacht models to be showcased at the prestigious event.
Around 600 boats, including superyachts, motoryachts, sailing yachts, catamarans, and even tenders, are expected to be on display at Cannes, and some of them will come from Italian shipbuilder Azimut Yachts.
Azimut will bring more than ten boat models to showcase in Cannes, so it is quite busy these days prepping them for the show. Earlier this month, the yard launched its first Grande 36M unit, and now it has announced that another yacht hit the water at its facility in Viareggio, Italy. This time we’re talking about a 26-meter vessel in the Grande range.
The new Azimut Grande 26M comes with an exterior design penned by Alberto Mancini and interiors designed by Achille Salvagni. It measures 26.09 meters (85.7 feet) from stern to bow, with a beam of 6.3 meters (20.8 feet), and is built using composite materials like GRP and carbon fiber.
Sporting a fluid layout with multiple levels, the yacht incorporates some innovative design elements that make it stand out from the crowd. One of these innovations is the Deck2Deck feature, which allows the transom to raise flush with the aft edge and thus expand the cockpit and create an extendable deck that owners can use as they see fit. It is a terrace with uninterrupted views of the ocean and can serve as either a lounge area or a dining space, with convertible furniture available for adaptability.
The multi-level design ensures complete privacy on board. The owner’s suite is located on the main deck and features full-height windows for incredible views. It is accompanied by four comfortable guest cabins below deck, while the crew quarters are in the bow and are accessed via the side walkway to ensure independence between guests and crew members.
As for the technical part, the yard says the Grande 26M is the “first in its category fitted with the new 4600 Pod propulsion system developed by ZF.” In terms of performance, the tests carried out thus far have shown the new Grande will offer a cruising speed of 24 knots (44.4 kph/27.6 mph) and a maximum speed of up to 28 knots (51.8 kph/32.2 mph).
Azimut Yachts also mentions that the high-efficiency propulsion systems combined with the lightweight carbon fiber superstructure of the new ship result in a 20 percent decrease in fuel consumption compared to other boats in the same size category.
Other Azimut Yachts ships that will be on display in Cannes are models from the Magellano, Fly, and S series.
Azimut will bring more than ten boat models to showcase in Cannes, so it is quite busy these days prepping them for the show. Earlier this month, the yard launched its first Grande 36M unit, and now it has announced that another yacht hit the water at its facility in Viareggio, Italy. This time we’re talking about a 26-meter vessel in the Grande range.
The new Azimut Grande 26M comes with an exterior design penned by Alberto Mancini and interiors designed by Achille Salvagni. It measures 26.09 meters (85.7 feet) from stern to bow, with a beam of 6.3 meters (20.8 feet), and is built using composite materials like GRP and carbon fiber.
Sporting a fluid layout with multiple levels, the yacht incorporates some innovative design elements that make it stand out from the crowd. One of these innovations is the Deck2Deck feature, which allows the transom to raise flush with the aft edge and thus expand the cockpit and create an extendable deck that owners can use as they see fit. It is a terrace with uninterrupted views of the ocean and can serve as either a lounge area or a dining space, with convertible furniture available for adaptability.
The multi-level design ensures complete privacy on board. The owner’s suite is located on the main deck and features full-height windows for incredible views. It is accompanied by four comfortable guest cabins below deck, while the crew quarters are in the bow and are accessed via the side walkway to ensure independence between guests and crew members.
As for the technical part, the yard says the Grande 26M is the “first in its category fitted with the new 4600 Pod propulsion system developed by ZF.” In terms of performance, the tests carried out thus far have shown the new Grande will offer a cruising speed of 24 knots (44.4 kph/27.6 mph) and a maximum speed of up to 28 knots (51.8 kph/32.2 mph).
Azimut Yachts also mentions that the high-efficiency propulsion systems combined with the lightweight carbon fiber superstructure of the new ship result in a 20 percent decrease in fuel consumption compared to other boats in the same size category.
Other Azimut Yachts ships that will be on display in Cannes are models from the Magellano, Fly, and S series.