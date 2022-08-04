Azimut’s First Grande 36M Superyacht Hits the Water

Italian shipyard Azimut Yachts announced the launch of the first Grande 36M unit. The superyacht hit the water at the shipyard’s facility in Viareggio, Italy, and it is expected to make a splash later this year at the Cannes Yachting Festival.
The yacht is the latest addition to the Grande series. It measures 35.29 meters (116 ft) in length, and it has a beam of 7.5 meters (24.7 ft), offering guests plenty of space onboard. The exterior, designed by Alberto Mancini, works together with the interior drawn by Achille Salvagni to form a single cohesive unit. All of the components combine to seamlessly blend the two spaces, giving the impression of a bigger vessel.
The Grande 36M is the first superyacht from Azimut to include a semi-walkaround upper deck that extends from the stern almost to the tip of the the bow, providing a lot of space for guests to move around. Another element that stands out is the fully retractable side windows, which help unite the aft terrace with the sky lounge. Guests can find relaxation in the bow area as well. There, a sunbathing zone and a jetted tub with glass walls await.
The yacht has a flexible layout that enables the owners to select the features and facilities that best fit their requirements. On the main deck, they can opt for two lounge spaces that are places next to each other. They can also choose to have a seating and dining area positioned forward. The sky lounge can be configured differently as well. It can either feature an indoor-outdoor dining space, a cinema, or a veranda.
In terms of performance, the Grande 36M can be equipped with twin MTU 2200 or 2400 engines. When it features the two MTU 2400 engines, the vessel can reach a top speed of 24 knots (28 mph/ 44 kph) and cruise at 18 knots (21 mph/ 33 kph).
Azimut used a “high-efficiency Displacement-to-Planning (D2P)” hull and carbon fiber for the superstructure. Compared to boats of the same size that have a standard chine hull, these innovations made it possible to lower fuel consumption and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 30%, at both slow cruising and high speeds.
