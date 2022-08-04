Selena Gomez Vacations in Italy on a Lavish Yacht, Tries Out Water Toys

One of the reasons why everyone loves summer is because you get to go to the seaside, relax, and swim. Southern Europe became the place to be this summer for the rich and famous and Selena Gomez followed the trend, vacationing in Italy on a lavish yacht.
Although Europe is dealing with extreme temperatures, that didn’t stop a lot of celebrities from traveling to some of the hottest spots in the Mediterranean. This year, the top favorite places for the rich and famous were Greece, Croatia, and Italy. Names like David and Victoria Beckham, Magic Johnson, Kris Jenner, and more vacationed in Southern Europe, in style, on lavish yachts.
Selena Gomez continues this trend as she’s currently on holiday in Positano, Italy, one of the most popular places on the Amalfi Coast. She was joined by friends and Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino.
The Only Murders In The Building actress seemed completely relaxed as she sat by the side of the vessel with her feet in the water, before jumping in for a swim. She was also seen adventuring with her friends on different water activities.
Selena, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, soaked up the sun in a black bikini on a lavish yacht. Although the name of the vessel is not visible, she had a great time taking advantage of its water toys, which included several watercraft and even SeaBobs.
The watercraft she tried was a Sea-Doo Spark, which the brand advertises as “Pure entertainment on the water.” The one she took out wasn’t the latest model, but one from a previous generation, with a yellow-black color combo. The Sea-Doo Spark comes with two engine options, the Rotax 900 ACE for the one with two seats, and the Rotax 900 HO ACE, which can seat up to three people.
Besides braving the waves on a watercraft, Selena also jumped in the water with a Seabob, doing some snorkeling. The underwater device she used was a Seabob F5, which is the lightest option, weighing just 64 lbs (29 kg). It's propelled through an E-Jet Power System, controlled at four power levels. It can dive up to 131 ft (40 m), with an overwater speed of up to 8.6 mph (14 kph), while underwater, it can hit 8 mph (13 kph). The battery lasts around 50 minutes, which seems more than enough to see the fish.
Later in the day, Selena, Andrea, and their pals put on blue lifejackets and hopped for a ride on a yellow Jobe towable watersled, which had enough space for six people.
Besides all the adventure, she also had time to go on TikTok to share several videos of her on board, and even spread some body positivity, sharing that “real stomachs” are making a comeback. All in all, it looks like she had a full day in the sun, spent doing more than just relaxing on the luxurious sunbeds.
@selenagomez ? original sound - FatChanceStudios