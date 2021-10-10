Carbon Fiber Grande 27 Yacht Stands as Testament That Big Things Come in Small Packages

This is the case of the Azimut Grande 27 yacht, a vessel meant to showcase top, modern, and exclusive Italian luxury and styling. As you may have guessed, the ship comes in with a length of 27 meters (88.6 feet), hence the name, but you’ll still need at least €4.4 million ($5.09 million at current exchange rates) to get yourself the most basic version of this yacht.
Now, as you may have guessed, this ship is manufactured by Azimut. But, whenever a vessel like this is designed, commissioned, and finally built, it’s rarely the work of just one team. In the case of the 27, exterior styling and concept is the work of Stefano Righini, while the interior is the work of Achille Salvagni Architetti.
Together, these teams have created a ship that deserves every penny dished out for it. Don’t believe me? Just take the most recent sale of a Grande 27, set for immediate delivery, as the perfect example of how special this ship is.
One reason this craft bears such a hefty price tag is because it uses a very loved material, carbon fiber. By developing the superstructure, flybridge, hardtop, and even transom with carbon, the 27 can keep weight to a minimum while offering quite the amount of space. Sure, it’s not a trimaran with massive deck space, but you just might be surprised at how many people can fit aboard the ship, 11 guests, of which three are crew members.
fun in the sun. Best of all, it’s also able to hit a top speed of 28 knots (32 mph), more than enough for desired thrills.
On the flybridge, aside from the specially designed helm made to offer owners the feel of driving a high-end car, there’s a massive aft lounge and another at the front of the ship, just perfect for enjoying a glass of bubbly as you roll into port. Towards the bow, another sunbed is setup at the most forward point on the 27. One feature of the ship is the retractable top, just in case you want some sun while cruising around.
The main deck is the space where owner’s will have a front row seat of the journey ahead as their bedroom is found at the bow of the vessel, but a view of the outside world is only offered by lateral windows. Heading aft, a kitchen followed by a dining room and an interior lounge make up the interior space. Outside, an alfresco dining space, suitable for a tad of dancing, leads to the beach deck beyond.
The lowest deck is reserved for guest bedrooms but crew as well. However, even though the 27 isn’t very large, at the very rear of the ship, a garage is still available. So far, Azimut has designed it for a tender, but I’m sure you can just bring along some jet skis instead.
As you can see, there’s really no need to own some giant vessel in order to live a life of luxury, style, and fun, but you will need a millionaire bank account to make this dream happen for yourself. Better get to work.
