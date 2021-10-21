Azimut Grande 25 Metri Stands as Testament That Some Folks Have All the Cash

Folks, Azimut Yachts has been on the market since 1969 when Paolo Vitelli decided he was going to start chartering sailing boats. Sometime later, the company began expanding operations and even undertook production of their own ships. Today, this team is still running full speed ahead and is building ships as you read this article.
One recent vessel that was just commissioned and set for delivery in 2022 is the Grande 25 Metri, or Grande 25 for short. Yes, the 25 stands for the ship’s length, or rather, its inhabitable space, as the vessel, from bow to aft, is just 26.6 meters (87.3 feet) long. However, in this space, 16 guests can be accommodated, not including crew.
You may be thinking, here we go again, another yacht, but the fact of the matter is that each ship is as unique as its owner, not to mention the level of engineering, design, and cash that’s put into each one.
As for the Grande 25, this ship is completed using GRP, but above all, carbon fiber, and lots of it. Because of this, the 25 only comes in with a dry displacement of 63.4 tons, quite a light ship once you consider all that’s inside. However, a max speed of 26 knots (30 mph) can still be achieved.
Now, speed and power are nice and all, but yachts are all about that luxury, so let’s take a look at what Azimut has in store for its clients. Like most other yachts around, more than one team worked on the 25 in order to yield the ship you see.
Interior design was handled by Achille Salvagni Architetti, a crew that has worked on quite the number of Azimut ships. As for the exterior, Stefano Righini, yet another team with a heavy presence on the yachting market. Clearly the builder is Azimut, so no use in repeating that information.
Overall, just three decks take shape on the 25, but each one is designed to be spacious, luxurious, and above all, custom. The uppermost deck includes a flybridge but also an exterior dining area and lounge, not to mention space to help unwind those legs in a round of dancing.
arrangement suitable for most guests on the ship. Inside, the wheelhouse awaits, while a galley is also available. As for the dining area and lounge, this is where guests will be spending most of their time, and aft, access to the beach deck and toy garage is available.
The lower deck features a VIP bedroom at the front of the ship, guest quarters up next, and mid-ship, the owner's loft, ready with en-suite lounge and bathroom. Heading aft, crew quarters, and finally the engine room, take up this deck’s remaining space.
One thing you may notice if you ever visit the Azimut website is that this yacht is presented very much like an RV or mobile home would be, with a massive list of features and options. Overall, you’ll need at least €4,100,000 ($4,772,810 at current exchange rates) just to kick off production on your own Azimut Grande 25 Metri. If you do want to make it custom, bring a few million more.
