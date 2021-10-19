Japanese Motor Sailing Yacht Mikado Reveals an Impressive Design and Top Performance

4 Five Celebrity-Owned Superyachts That Are Famous for Their Incredible Luxury

How often do you hear about a Japanese superyacht for sale? Not that often, indeed, which makes Mikado extra special. That, and the fact that is combines the timeless elegance of a sailing boat with the maneuverability and modern amenities of a motor yacht. 30 photos



Built in 1987, by the Hitachi Zosen Corp shipyard in Japan, this 154-foot (46.9 meters) long yacht is a real gentleman of the seas.



Despite its age, Mikado has been well maintained. Its booms and masts (with in-mast furling) are made of aluminum, and the most recent rig survey was completed in 2018. Its sails (by North Sails) have also been serviced recently, as well as the staysail and genoa. Mikado is also equipped with twin 600 HP Caterpillar diesel engines, with variable pitch bronze propellers, which allow it to hit 13 knots at sea, and travel comfortably for 3,400 nautical miles (at 10 knots), thanks to the Vosper stabilizers.



This Japanese yacht’s interior is as classic as its outward appearance. Guests can enjoy a cozy



The



observation lounge on the main deck, and a separate area for open air dining, with enough space for eight people. Sun loungers are harmoniously integrated among tender storage spaces that are spacious enough for a wide range of water toys. The lower deck adds a TV room to port, and an elegant library lounge to starboard.

The sumptuous owner's suite boasts his and hers en-suite bathrooms, an additional day bed, a dressing room and seating on both sides. Two double cabins and one twin cabin are perfect for accommodating an entire family, with room for up to nine guests, plus eight crew members.

With its classic refinement and modern performance, Mikado is a hidden treasure. It's fun to hear about the latest concept superyachts with futuristic designs and unusual features, but there's something about classic sailing yachts that will always fascinate us. Mikado is a great example of timeless beauty, with its sparkling white, sophisticated silhouette. Listed by Burgess Yachts, this beautiful boat is available for $3.2 million.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.