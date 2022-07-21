Bold 164-Foot Superyacht Concept Embraces Asymmetry, Offers Awesome Panoramic Views

We all like to imagine what the future will look like, but not all have such a creative imagination to come up with groundbreaking ideas and designs for things to come. People in the yachting world are certainly not lacking in the imagination department, and Italian designer Francesco Struglia is here to prove it with its new futuristic superyacht concept with an ultra-sleek hull and unconventional silhouette.
Struglia’s new concept design is called “Onda,” the Italian word for wave, and is a 164-foot (50-meter) catamaran that features a beach club that could fit your entire apartment in it.
The designer states that the Onda yacht is the perfect mix of a “contemporary architectural structural concept” and “an experimental layout.”
The exterior design of Onda is focused on the super-sleek hull with glass-covered sides, complemented by a razor-sharp bow to allow it to slice through the water.
Best known for creating futuristic designs for Azimut, Benetti, and the likes, Struglia has incorporated some smart design choices to keep Onda’s beam as wide as possible (the yacht features a 9.8-meter/32-foot beam) while also obtaining a low displacement.
The bold luxury yacht concept breaks the mold of symmetry and linearity with asymmetric aft decks and a sloping, glass-covered forward deck. The asymmetrical decks flow harmoniously toward the water and, according to Struglia, allow “a management of shaded areas and sunny areas in a whole new rhythm.” Besides the design considerations, they also allow guests to enjoy fantastic views of the surroundings while at sea.
When it comes to interior design, things are not as unconventional. The owner's suite is located on the upper deck amidship and includes a 970-square-foot (90-square-meter) apartment that has access to a private panoramic terrace with Jacuzzi.
The upper deck also houses a bar and alfresco dining area. Meanwhile, the main deck includes a large, inviting lounge, and the lower deck is occupied by a huge 645-square-foot (60-square-meter) beach club centered around a triangular pool.
The wheelhouse, technical areas, and crew accommodation are in the forward part of the ship to keep crossover between crew and guest areas at a minimum.
In terms of performance, Onda would be fitted with twin MTU engines that would allow her a range of 4,500 nautical miles at speeds of up to 10 knots (18.5 kph/11.5 mph).
The designer states that the Onda yacht is the perfect mix of a “contemporary architectural structural concept” and “an experimental layout.”
The exterior design of Onda is focused on the super-sleek hull with glass-covered sides, complemented by a razor-sharp bow to allow it to slice through the water.
Best known for creating futuristic designs for Azimut, Benetti, and the likes, Struglia has incorporated some smart design choices to keep Onda’s beam as wide as possible (the yacht features a 9.8-meter/32-foot beam) while also obtaining a low displacement.
The bold luxury yacht concept breaks the mold of symmetry and linearity with asymmetric aft decks and a sloping, glass-covered forward deck. The asymmetrical decks flow harmoniously toward the water and, according to Struglia, allow “a management of shaded areas and sunny areas in a whole new rhythm.” Besides the design considerations, they also allow guests to enjoy fantastic views of the surroundings while at sea.
When it comes to interior design, things are not as unconventional. The owner's suite is located on the upper deck amidship and includes a 970-square-foot (90-square-meter) apartment that has access to a private panoramic terrace with Jacuzzi.
The upper deck also houses a bar and alfresco dining area. Meanwhile, the main deck includes a large, inviting lounge, and the lower deck is occupied by a huge 645-square-foot (60-square-meter) beach club centered around a triangular pool.
The wheelhouse, technical areas, and crew accommodation are in the forward part of the ship to keep crossover between crew and guest areas at a minimum.
In terms of performance, Onda would be fitted with twin MTU engines that would allow her a range of 4,500 nautical miles at speeds of up to 10 knots (18.5 kph/11.5 mph).