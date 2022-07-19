Symbiosis Is a New Nature-Loaded Superyacht Concept From Kurt Merki Jr

Shipbuilders are constantly trying to innovate, pushing the boundaries of design, naval architecture, functionality, and engineering. Sometimes they come up with otherwordly concepts that we know for sure will never turn into reality, and sometimes we see designs that we keep our fingers crossed would see the light of day.
The new yacht concept presented by Swiss design studio Kurt Merki Jr falls in the latter category. It’s an 80-meter (262-foot) superyacht concept christened Symbiosis that focuses on nature and is packed full with greenery both in interior and exterior spaces.
The renderings revealed by Kurt Merki Jr show every deck decorated with plenty of plants, trees, and lawn areas.
“This is meant to be a revolution in special green features in yacht design,” said designer Kurt Merki Jr., who collaborated with industry experts Axel Massmann (yacht-green founder) and Glenn Dalby (superyacht Captain) on the project. They were the ones who make sure all the ideas used in the design are certainly realistic.
Captain Glenn Dalby added that “Symbiosis has genuinely pioneering features and raises the bar further in the quest for the perfectly idyllic onboard environments at sea.”
The main idea with this new yacht concept is to provide a more family and pet-friendly environment onboard. As you would expect, plants and greenery are present everywhere on the yacht.
Besides the usual helipad, beach club, spa and lounges specific to superyachts this size, the Symbiosis features a large lawn space of over 100 square meters (1076 square feet) that has been thought out as a multipurpose zone and can be used as a picnic space, playground, or workout area. The area will change its functionality easily thanks to a special modular system.
There is also a large “tree of life” on the exterior aft of the main deck that stretches over two decks. The owner can choose which tree they want from a variety of options, depending on the climate of their planned itineraries.
The renderings also show a major green area called “The Sanctum,” which is described as “the holy green grail of the boat.” It can be used to grow special herbs, spices and vegetables, which the yacht’s chefs will use in gourmet meals for the guests.
Symbiosis will be equipped with automated irrigation systems for maintenance purposes, and a trained gardener will also be on hand to keep the space in good condition.
“Nature has always been a place to rejuvenate & unwind. Many positive aspects accompany his ideas: a state of well-being should be achieved from looking at nature, living with nature, feeling, smelling&tasting it,” the designers add on their website.
The renderings revealed by Kurt Merki Jr show every deck decorated with plenty of plants, trees, and lawn areas.
“This is meant to be a revolution in special green features in yacht design,” said designer Kurt Merki Jr., who collaborated with industry experts Axel Massmann (yacht-green founder) and Glenn Dalby (superyacht Captain) on the project. They were the ones who make sure all the ideas used in the design are certainly realistic.
Captain Glenn Dalby added that “Symbiosis has genuinely pioneering features and raises the bar further in the quest for the perfectly idyllic onboard environments at sea.”
The main idea with this new yacht concept is to provide a more family and pet-friendly environment onboard. As you would expect, plants and greenery are present everywhere on the yacht.
Besides the usual helipad, beach club, spa and lounges specific to superyachts this size, the Symbiosis features a large lawn space of over 100 square meters (1076 square feet) that has been thought out as a multipurpose zone and can be used as a picnic space, playground, or workout area. The area will change its functionality easily thanks to a special modular system.
There is also a large “tree of life” on the exterior aft of the main deck that stretches over two decks. The owner can choose which tree they want from a variety of options, depending on the climate of their planned itineraries.
The renderings also show a major green area called “The Sanctum,” which is described as “the holy green grail of the boat.” It can be used to grow special herbs, spices and vegetables, which the yacht’s chefs will use in gourmet meals for the guests.
Symbiosis will be equipped with automated irrigation systems for maintenance purposes, and a trained gardener will also be on hand to keep the space in good condition.
“Nature has always been a place to rejuvenate & unwind. Many positive aspects accompany his ideas: a state of well-being should be achieved from looking at nature, living with nature, feeling, smelling&tasting it,” the designers add on their website.