Delta Snubs Airbus, Goes for One Hundred Boeing 737 MAX 10 Single-Aisle Jets

Dating back to 2011, Delta has purchased just 30 Boeing airplanes, but that all changed with yesterday's announcement at the 2022 Farnborough Airshow in England, as the two companies reached a deal after an 11-year drought.
The purchase is for an initial order of 100 737 MAX 10s with an option for 30 more on similar terms and marks a positive turning point between the two companies. Delta has purchased airplanes from Boeing for over 50 years, but has bought hundreds from European rival Airbus over the last decade, much to the chagrin of Boeing. Delta has not bought a single plane from Boeing since 2017 when the airplane maker tried unsuccessfully to have the government impose tariffs to stop Airbus from selling its A220 jet to Delta.
The relationship did not totally freeze over during the sales dry spell, as Boeing still had to service Delta's existing fleet of 737, 757, and 767 aircraft.
Mahendra Nair, senior vice president at Delta responsible for its aircraft fleet said the MAX purchase marks “an inflection point in the relationship with Boeing". Nair, also, pointed to the commonality of the MAX 10 cockpit to other 737 variants as a big factor in their decision to reunite with Boeing.
Delta currently has 236 other 737s in its fleet. Some of the 737 MAX 10 jets, when delivered, will be replacement aircraft, but when all 100 are delivered Delta will have over 300 planes with a common cockpit.
Right now, a major concern among the plane maker and carriers is the pending certification of the 737 MAX 10, which is due by December, or the company will be forced to make significant cockpit changes. Nair expressed support for Boeing's position and believes the government should certify the airplane without requiring any upgrades.
At list prices, the deal is worth $13.5 billion, but standard industry discounts will drive down the overall cost.
