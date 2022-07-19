Pratt & Whitney Kicks Off Certification Testing for Its Next-Generation Engine

After a pioneering test on 100% SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) carried out earlier this year, Pratt & Whitney’s most advanced engine is now inches closer to full certification.
Airbus A320neo has been one of the three aircraft families (alongside Airbus A220 and Embraer E-Jets E2) to benefit from Pratt & Whitney’s acclaimed GTF engines. These engines have already helped save over 800 million gallons (three billion liters) of fuel and prevent the release of more than eight million metric tons of CO2.
But the new GTF Advantage will do even more. It’s fascinating to think about how a single percent can make a dramatic difference – this new engine will help reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by an additional 1%. According to the manufacturer, this means that the GTF Advantage is 17% better than the previous-generation engines.
Thanks to an innovative geared fan, this new engine boasts improvements in terms of aerodynamics and clearance control, and it runs cooler while delivering an impressive 34,000 lbs (15,422 kg) of take-off thrust. Pratt & Whitney even envisions a future where GTF-powered aircraft will be running exclusively on SAF. The successful test of the GTF Advantage on 100% SAF seems to confirm that it’s only a matter of time until this vision becomes reality.
Already having completed more than 2,000 of development and testing, the GTF Advantage has now entered the FAR33 certification testing phase. Later this year, it will demonstrate its efficiency on the wing of Pratt & Whitney’s flying test bed. These initial flights will take place in Mirabel, Canada.
The final step for this next-gen engine will be to power the Airbus A320neo aircraft for validation tests in Toulouse, France. It will then be ready to take on the role of the most fuel efficient engine for the A320neo family, including the long-range A321XLR.
