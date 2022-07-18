Boeing Is Optimistic, Clear Blue Skies Lie Ahead for 787 Dreamliner Sales

Today marks the beginning of the 2022 Farnborough Airshow, where airplane manufacturers have the opportunity to show off their latest products and hob-knob with buyers over the five-day event.
This year, Boeing will be looking to not only secure orders, but continue to do damage repair on its reputation over the last several years. The unfortunate crashes of two of their widely popular 737 MAX planes, one in late 2018 followed by another in early 2019, have led to a halt in production a worldwide grounding of one their most popular jetliners.
After a four-month pause, production restarted in late May of 2020, however, deliveries did not restart until late December of that year after software issues with the plane were resolved. The company faces a Federal Aviation Association (FAA) December 2022 deadline to meet new safety standards for cockpit alerts. This only impacts the latest 737 MAX 10, the largest member of its best-selling, single-aisle airplane family.
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner production also experienced setbacks that drew the attention of regulators. Regulators who have taken back control of approving each 787 Dreamliner for flight, discovered manufacturing quality problems last July that led to further tightening of the approval process. The company had already halted deliveries in May of 2021 because of quality and inspection issues.
Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said Sunday the company is “very close” to restarting Dreamliner deliveries.
"Maybe the ninth inning of a ball game," Deal said to Reuters. "We're getting airplanes ready for the delivery process."
Despite the production issues, the Dreamliner has been a hit with both passengers and airline companies around the world. Passengers like the wide-open feel of the cabins with the larger windows, and the smoothness of flight, while airline companies tout the fuel savings of the mostly composite airplane.
Boeing remains hopeful they will emerge from the production issues and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic with increased Dreamliner sales as deliveries resume.
