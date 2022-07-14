Boeing; From Furniture and Wooden Boats to Global Aerospace Giant

Despite recent turbulence surrounding two crashes of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes in late 2018 and early 2019, the company remains among the world's largest aerospace manufacturers. The company is the third largest defense contractor in the world based on 2020 revenue and the largest U.S. exporter by dollar value. The present corporation, founded by William Boeing in Seattle, Washington, on July 15, 1916, is the result of a merger with McDonnell Douglas in 1997 and consists of four divisions: Boeing Commercial Airplanes; Boeing Defense, Space, and Security; Boeing Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

