Boeing; From Furniture and Wooden Boats to Global Aerospace Giant

Despite recent turbulence surrounding two crashes of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes in late 2018 and early 2019, the company remains among the world's largest aerospace manufacturers. The company is the third largest defense contractor in the world based on 2020 revenue and the largest U.S. exporter by dollar value. The present corporation, founded by William Boeing in Seattle, Washington, on July 15, 1916, is the result of a merger with McDonnell Douglas in 1997 and consists of four divisions: Boeing Commercial Airplanes; Boeing Defense, Space, and Security; Boeing Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
In 2021, Boeing reported $62.286 billion in revenue, a 7.1% increase over the previous despite the global pandemic.
Here are some interesting facts about this aerospace giant born out of a barn on the banks of the Duwamish River over 100 years ago.
-Boeing's Everett, Washington factory is the largest building under one roof, spanning a massive 98.7 acres (399,424 sq.meters).
-The 787 Boeing Dreamliner contains approximately 2.3 million parts, which have been supplied from all over the world. The 737 had only 400 thousand parts.
-It took engineers three years to build the first ever 737. The Boeing 737-100 had its first flight in April of 1967 and officially went into service the following February. Lufthansa was the first airline to put this aircraft into their regular rotation.
-The Wright brothers could have fit their historic first flight inside a 747 and could have stayed strictly within the 150-foot (45.7 meter) economy section.
-The 350-400 person Boeing 747 once carried 1,087 people at once during the Operation Solomon evacuation. Israel played some serious clown airplane, tripling standard capacity by modifying the airplane. This beat Quantas’ 747 passenger record of 674.
-The Dreamliner is Boeing’s most eco-friendly airliner for two reasons. First, this is Boeing’s most fuel-efficient airliner, designed to be 20% more efficient than the 767. Second, the 787 is the world’s first major airliner to incorporate primarily composite materials in the construction of its airframe.
-The 737 has carried nearly 17 billion passengers. This truly is an astonishing fact. As of 2017, World Bank confirmed a world population of 7.53 billion. So the fact that the 737 aircraft has carried more than double that number is mind-boggling.
-A 737 either takes off or lands every 5.5 seconds somewhere in the world. In about the time it takes you to read this sentence, a 737 has either taken off or landed in some part of the world. This is yet another statistic that shows the importance of the aviation industry as a whole. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that travelers rely on the Boeing 737 more than any other aircraft.
-Boeing made furniture and wooden boats after government orders vanished after World War I.
