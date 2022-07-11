Boeing Plays Big at the Farnborough International Airshow With a Whole Fleet of Aircraft

This month, at the Farnborough International Airshow, Boeing comes in full force with a range of aircraft that starts with the small Wisk Aero, a pilotless, all-electric taxi, and goes up to its newest passenger airplanes such as the 737 MAX and 777X models.
Having joined the 777-9 in the daily flying and static exhibition will be the 737-10, which will be making its international debut. The most fuel-efficient airplanes in their corresponding classes will fly to the show on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel. This SAF is seen by Boeing as a vital element for further decreasing carbon emissions. The brand will also release a modeling tool that will provide the aviation sector with useful guidance on how to adapt its strategy to attain net-zero emissions by 2050.
Another important vehicle showcased by Boeing at the Airshow is the Wisk Aero, which will be unveiled in Europe. This all-electric, vertical-take-off-landing (eVTOL) aircraft was financed by Boeing and is planned to make its debut in the U.S. and Australia. Moreover, it doesn't need a pilot's license, proving its capabilities as an autonomous flying taxi. It has a 25-mile (40 km) range, and it can reach a top speed of 100 mph (161 kph). In addition, the company will bring other two autonomous aircraft, the MQ-25, and the ATS.
Boeing will also unveil the 737-10, which will be on the ground between the 18th and 20th of July. It is the largest member of family, and the company has already received more than 3,300 orders for it. It will be accompanied by its smaller sibling, the 777-9, which is currently the largest and most-effective twin-jet engine aircraft.
Along them, the American company will also exhibit some of its military helicopters, such as the CH-47 Chinook or the AH-64 Apache, as well as three of its best-known surveillance aircraft, the P-8A Poseidon, E-7 Wedgetail, and KC-46A Pegasus.
