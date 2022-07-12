Diamond-Inspired Superyacht Concept Is Covered in Glass Panels to Shine Bright at Sea

The newly unveiled renderings show a 360-foot (110-meter) superyacht that embodies the sophistication of the Italian style and pays tribute to a famous Cartier diamond.
Gabriele Teruzzi is known for coming up with some of the most disruptive creations, and this new superyacht concept does not stray from the norm. The concept, which is aptly named Stella del Sud after the Cartier 128-carat stone - the Southern Star, takes inspiration from the shape of a diamond with distinctive exterior lines that seem to converge toward the center and create the illusion of a jewel piece. There is an Art Deco-style gem motif in the center of the ship that is also a reference to its Cartier namesake.
Designed to shine bright just like a diamond, Stella del Sud features a unique silhouette which, besides the elegant, futuristic lines, is covered in glass panels positioned so that they reflect light, along with a gleaming, sharp hull.
The timeless Italian elegance continues on the interior of the superyacht, which seems to center around a high-ceiling main saloon inspired by a modern penthouse, with hand-drawn panels and mirrors on the walls.
Like any respectable megayacht, the owner’s suite occupies a great part of the bridge deck. It has a private office, his-and-hers bathrooms with Jacuzzi’s, walk-in-wardrobes, a spa table wave, and salt wall. The lavish environment is further highlighted by the aquarium by Melik above the bed, offering an experience like never before. The room has been curated with natural materials like light wood and adorned with custom sculptures in gold tones to enhance the feeling of coziness and wellbeing.
On the upper deck, which is accessible via a custom spiral staircase, guests would find a dining area and another saloon. The lower deck, on the other hand, is dedicated to wellness and it includes a gym, a sauna, a massage room, and a beauty area. As if all these were not enough, there is also a multifunctional corner called Aqua Room, a space that houses a bar, a Jacuzzi, as well as relaxation beds. Next to it are the crew quarters and a very generous tender garage for all kinds of water toys.
The sun deck on the Stella del Sud concept received just as much attention from the designers and boasts a custom infinity Jacuzzi and lounge forward, complemented by an alfresco dining area aft.
As you would expect from a superyacht like this, there is also a helipad on the foredeck, a cinema in the bilge, as well as other private lounge areas.
As far as we can tell, Gabriele Teruzzi’s new superyacht concept has been designed with the utmost luxury in mind, aiming to provide the prospective owner and their guests with the ultimate yachting experience.
Considering this is just a concept design, we have no details on the propulsion system, estimated speed, or range to impart to you.
Gabriele Teruzzi is known for coming up with some of the most disruptive creations, and this new superyacht concept does not stray from the norm. The concept, which is aptly named Stella del Sud after the Cartier 128-carat stone - the Southern Star, takes inspiration from the shape of a diamond with distinctive exterior lines that seem to converge toward the center and create the illusion of a jewel piece. There is an Art Deco-style gem motif in the center of the ship that is also a reference to its Cartier namesake.
Designed to shine bright just like a diamond, Stella del Sud features a unique silhouette which, besides the elegant, futuristic lines, is covered in glass panels positioned so that they reflect light, along with a gleaming, sharp hull.
The timeless Italian elegance continues on the interior of the superyacht, which seems to center around a high-ceiling main saloon inspired by a modern penthouse, with hand-drawn panels and mirrors on the walls.
Like any respectable megayacht, the owner’s suite occupies a great part of the bridge deck. It has a private office, his-and-hers bathrooms with Jacuzzi’s, walk-in-wardrobes, a spa table wave, and salt wall. The lavish environment is further highlighted by the aquarium by Melik above the bed, offering an experience like never before. The room has been curated with natural materials like light wood and adorned with custom sculptures in gold tones to enhance the feeling of coziness and wellbeing.
On the upper deck, which is accessible via a custom spiral staircase, guests would find a dining area and another saloon. The lower deck, on the other hand, is dedicated to wellness and it includes a gym, a sauna, a massage room, and a beauty area. As if all these were not enough, there is also a multifunctional corner called Aqua Room, a space that houses a bar, a Jacuzzi, as well as relaxation beds. Next to it are the crew quarters and a very generous tender garage for all kinds of water toys.
The sun deck on the Stella del Sud concept received just as much attention from the designers and boasts a custom infinity Jacuzzi and lounge forward, complemented by an alfresco dining area aft.
As you would expect from a superyacht like this, there is also a helipad on the foredeck, a cinema in the bilge, as well as other private lounge areas.
As far as we can tell, Gabriele Teruzzi’s new superyacht concept has been designed with the utmost luxury in mind, aiming to provide the prospective owner and their guests with the ultimate yachting experience.
Considering this is just a concept design, we have no details on the propulsion system, estimated speed, or range to impart to you.