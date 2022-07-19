Elon Musk Finally Takes a Vacation, Onboard the $50 Million Zeus Superyacht

The richest man in the world and arguably one of the most controversial public figures of the moment, Elon Musk, doesn’t own a house, a superyacht, or glitzy assets that make you go “sheesh!.” As per his own words, the only exception is his private jet and, of course, the fact that he owns the majority stake in the biggest EV manufacturer in the world, among other things.
“I'm literally staying at friends’ places,” Musk was saying in an April 2022 interview about how he consumes very little even though he could live otherwise. “I don't have a yacht. I really don't take vacations. It's not as though my personal consumption is high. I mean the one exception is a plane, but if I don't use the plane then I have less hours to work.”
And he wasn’t lying: for years, Musk has rarely been seen doing “celebrity” stuff like other billionaires or multi-millionaires, going out to fancy dinners, idling away on some superyacht, or going on shopping trips for new mansions, cars, or designer items. This summer is different. Musk is taking a vacation from work, and it incidentally comes hot on the heels of his legal dispute with Twitter over a planned acquisition of the social media platform.
Just because Musk doesn’t personally own a superyacht doesn’t mean that he can’t enjoy one. He and his friend Ari Emanuel, the CEO of William Morris Endeavor, Emanuel’s wife, and a small group of friends, are currently enjoying themselves off the island of Mykonos in Greece. Page Six has photos of the Tesla CEO onboard Zeus, taking a dip, enjoying a drink, and chatting with friends. You know, regular people vacation stuff.
Zeus is a storied and beautiful superyacht, designed on commission for Televisa businessman Emilio Azcárraga and built by Blohm + Voss on a design by Martin Francis. Initially named Eco, it was delivered in 1991. New owner Larry Ellison renamed it Katana in 1999. It became Enigma in 2004 under Aidan Barclay’s ownership and, as of 2017, when billionaire Yiannakis Theophani Christodoulou bought it, it’s known as Zeus.
The original brief asked for a high-speed vessel that would provide outstanding amenities, including a custom tender, a Maule turbo-prop float plane, and storage and display for a very special Harley-Davidson. Some of these amenities have been upgraded in recent refits, including the conversion of the aft deck into a basketball court, but the performance remains as impressive as back in the day. Powered by twin diesel engines and a central GE LM1600 gas turbine that kicks in at high speeds, Zeus can top 35 knots (40 mph/65 kph) easily.
Zeus might be an “old” superyacht, but it more than justifies its $50 million price tag – and the $20,000 a week charter rate. And it’s more than suited for the billionaire lifestyle.
