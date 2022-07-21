Aviation Tycoon Invested Millions to Turn This Vintage Beauty Into a Modern Luxury Yacht

Building a brand-new yacht that’s made-to-measure could be the “easy” way of enjoying the perfect pleasure craft. But it’s not the only way. For example, it could be much more rewarding to take a vintage vessel and transform it into something that can compete with any of today’s luxury yachts.
The 146-foot (44 meters) Berzinc is quite rare because it’s a Spanish vessel that dates back to 1977.
Bernard Van Milders, a Belgian millionare, is the alleged owner who took the bold step of purchasing this classic Astilleros de Mallorca yacht several years ago, ready to transform it into a successful charter yacht. His private jet company, The Flying Group, provides luxury services in several countries, including France and Luxembourg, so safe to say that Van Milders knows a thing or two about luxury travel.
According to Superyachts Monaco, the owner pumped millions of Euros into Berzinc, for a progressive full rebuilt. But that was also done without stripping the boat of its original character and style. Even if it’s not among the most expensive superyachts on the market, the fully-refitted Berzinc is certainly a head-turner.
The new open-concept layout, flaunting an extensive use of a bright white tone throughout, includes an elegant salon, five cabins, and an oversized bathing platform. There’s nothing dated about Berzinc. In fact, many younger yachts reveal surprisingly unattractive interiors, due to an uninspired classic style. But this 1977 vessel’s new design is fresh and luminous.
All the cabins include en-suite bathrooms and premium entertainment systems, while the master’s suite takes things up a notch with a lavish, spa-inspired bathroom. The sundeck is perfect for both sunbathing and al-fresco dining, and the sky lounge offers an additional area for relaxation. Like any other modern yacht, Berzinc comes with a wide range of toys, easily launched from the bathing platform.
All of Berzinc’s mechanical equipment is either new or rebuilt, and twin MTU 8V4000 engines allow it to cruise at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph) with a transatlantic range.
After having invested in it and turned it into a luxury family yacht, Berzinc’s millionare owner is ready to part with his project and move on to something new. This modern classic is available for $3.6 million, at Superyachts Monaco.
Bernard Van Milders, a Belgian millionare, is the alleged owner who took the bold step of purchasing this classic Astilleros de Mallorca yacht several years ago, ready to transform it into a successful charter yacht. His private jet company, The Flying Group, provides luxury services in several countries, including France and Luxembourg, so safe to say that Van Milders knows a thing or two about luxury travel.
According to Superyachts Monaco, the owner pumped millions of Euros into Berzinc, for a progressive full rebuilt. But that was also done without stripping the boat of its original character and style. Even if it’s not among the most expensive superyachts on the market, the fully-refitted Berzinc is certainly a head-turner.
The new open-concept layout, flaunting an extensive use of a bright white tone throughout, includes an elegant salon, five cabins, and an oversized bathing platform. There’s nothing dated about Berzinc. In fact, many younger yachts reveal surprisingly unattractive interiors, due to an uninspired classic style. But this 1977 vessel’s new design is fresh and luminous.
All the cabins include en-suite bathrooms and premium entertainment systems, while the master’s suite takes things up a notch with a lavish, spa-inspired bathroom. The sundeck is perfect for both sunbathing and al-fresco dining, and the sky lounge offers an additional area for relaxation. Like any other modern yacht, Berzinc comes with a wide range of toys, easily launched from the bathing platform.
All of Berzinc’s mechanical equipment is either new or rebuilt, and twin MTU 8V4000 engines allow it to cruise at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph) with a transatlantic range.
After having invested in it and turned it into a luxury family yacht, Berzinc’s millionare owner is ready to part with his project and move on to something new. This modern classic is available for $3.6 million, at Superyachts Monaco.