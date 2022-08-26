German Billionaire’s Former Superyacht and Its Own Brabus Speedboat Are Incredibly Fast

Summer may be soon over, but the “show off” season for the world’s most stunning luxury yachts is not. Superyachts continue to parade on the French Riviera, giving us a glimpse of their fabulous amenities. One of the latest to turn heads at the millionaires’ playground is the exquisite Samurai.
With its aggressive profile and clean lines, Samurai was easily spotted anchored off the Lerins Islands on the French Riviera. The most striking thing about this luxury vessel is how fast it can be, despite its considerable size.
At 197 feet (60.3 meters) the Samurai can cut through the waves at 21 knots (24 mph/39 kph). That’s possible apparently thanks to the Van Oossanen Naval Architects and their Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) in addition to the powerful twin MTU engines, each boasting 3,328 HP.
But the owner’s need for speed doesn’t stop there. This luxury yacht’s chase boat is not an ordinary one. The Brabus Axopar is not only very big (41 feet/12.5 meters) but it can hit 55 knots (63 mph/101 kph).
The one who first enjoyed this fast superyacht and its Brabus companion was allegedly Udo Mueller, a German billionaire who is the co-CEO of a reputable media company. He sold his luxury toy last year, so it’s unknown who is currently testing the Samurai’s speed on the French Riviera.
Delivered in 2016, this incredible pleasure craft features an interior that matches its performance. The award-winning style created by the famous Redman Whitely Dixon is, as the vessel’s name suggest, inspired by the Asian culture.
Plus, every amenity onboard is top level, from the oversized jacuzzi to the gym room with glass panels, and the owner’s suite, a sumptuous stateroom with a unique skylight and a private lounge area. Of course, the other five guest suites are just as elegant. For $441,000 per week, others can enjoy the Samurai as well, available for charter through Y.CO.
